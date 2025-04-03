The Pools head coach insists he's not planning to use the remaining weeks of the National League season to take a look at some of the players on the fringes of his squad. Picture by Frank Reid.

Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick is not planning to use the remaining weeks of the National League season to take a look at some of the players on the fringes of his squad.

A run of four games unbeaten, including back-to-back wins over Boston and Halifax, has put to bed any lingering fears of relegation. However, Pools, who are eight points outside the play-off places with six games to go, would need a miracle to sneak into the top seven. In essence, Pools have little left to play for other than pride.

Even so, a number of players will feel as though they have a point to prove in the final weeks of the campaign. The likes of Adam Campbell, Jack Hunter, Sam Folarin, Luke Charman and Luke Waterfall have all found themselves out the side in recent weeks as Limbrick works hard to establish a more settled team. As ever at this stage in the season, players will be wanting a chance to demonstrate their worth, either to Pools or to potential suitors. At the moment, it would seem as though their best hope is taking advantage of some tired legs in the side, with Pools set to play twice in four days over the Easter weekend during an otherwise relaxed run-in schedule. While Limbrick inists a number of the Pools squad are pushing for a start, he admits he's not planning to use the coming weeks as a chance to rotate his side.

"Not necessarily, we're taking it game by game at the moment," he said.

"There are a lot of players who are doing really well and a lot of them will keep their place. However, there's a lot that are pushing as well. When you look at the ones who have been starting but are not starting at the moment, they are training well, they are pushing and they can come on and make an impact. We saw at the weekend how some of the subs came on and impacted the game. If they keep coming on and making an impact and the chance arises or we want to make changes, then we'll have a look.

"We'll obviously have the Friday and Monday games over Easter when we might need to see some changes. We'll see how we go."