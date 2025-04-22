Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick was delighted for Luke Charman following his "emotional" opening goal in Easter Monday's thrilling 3-2 win over rivals Gateshead.

Charman ended a run of 15 games without a goal in the 25th minute when he reacted quickest to head home from close range after goalkeeper Tiernan Brooks made a mess of dealing with Reyes Cleary's initial free-kick, parrying the ball up rather than away.

It was a poignant moment for the 27-year-old, who revealed on Good Friday that he has endured a challenging season on and off the pitch after being restored to the side ahead of the narrow defeat to promotion-chasing Oldham.

The former Newcastle, Darlington and Rochdale attacker signed for Pools in the summer following an 18-month spell at AFC Fylde, where he caught the eye of the Pools hierarchy following a blistering performance against them in January last year. Having started the season in the side, Charman has found himself on the fringes of the team since Anthony Limbrick replaced Lennie Lawrence but was back in the XI for the first time in six weeks when Pools travelled to Oldham, lining up as a makeshift wing-back. While his attitude, desire and commitment have never been in doubt, Charman's end product has been called into question by some supporters. Although there have been some impressive moments - Charman provided three assists in November's dramatic win over Solihull Moors - his return of just four goals in 38 games has left something to be desired.

Charman, who has endured a difficult time off the pitch over the last few months, scored his first Pools goal since January in Easter Monday's win over Gateshead. Picture by Frank Reid.

Yet the versatile attacker has also been contending with a challenging spell off the pitch following the sudden death of his best friend and fellow footballer Michael Newberry, who tragically died on December 30, his 27th birthday and just four days after he had turned out for Cliftonville in the North Belfast derby on Boxing Day. Charman, who spoke candidly about the important role football had played in helping him through a challenging time on Friday, looked to the heavens after he ended his goal drought against Gateshead and shared an embrace with Limbrick at full time.

On the pitch, Charman has certainly shown signs that he has what it takes to become an unqualified success at the Prestige Group Stadium and could well be in line to continue in the unfamiliar wing-back role between now and the end of the season. Limbrick, who was full of praise for Charman's character, admitted he was delighted for the frontman following his emotional opening goal.

"I'm really happy for him," he told BBC Radio Tees Sport.

"It meant a lot to him, you could see after the game as well. I had a really nice embrace with him after the game, it was quite emotional if I'm honest. I know what he's been through, it's been extremely hard for him.

"It's difficult as a manager, you're planning and preparing for the game but you've got to remember that you're dealing with people as well at the end of the day. You see these guys every day and you really care for them, you grow bonds together and it's hard. He's going through that tough time but then he's out of the team, he wants to play and you can see how much it means to him.

"I was so, so happy he could get that goal. It was a great leap and another example of his great character and it meant a lot to him.

"Getting back in the team has been good for him, training in and around the group has been good for him. It's not easy what he's had to go through and I don't think it will be either moving forward, we have to be understanding of that and we've tried to support him as much as we can. It just shows the depth of his character and personality that he can perform at that level and do those things with what he's going through."