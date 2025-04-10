Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick said he was "delighted for the fans" after Pools recorded a third successive win for the first time since the beginning of last season on Saturday, beating relegated Ebbsfleet 3-2.

While it was by no means a vintage Pools performance, it was a result that moved Limbrick's side up into the top half of the National League table and kept their slim play-off hopes just about alive.

In truth, a spirited Ebbsfleet side were unfortunate not to have returned to Kent with a point despite the odds being stacked against them. The Fleet have won just two of their 41 National League games this season and were relegated last month. Ebbsfleet arrived in the North East having failed to win any of their first 20 away games, losing 14 and drawing six, and were still licking their wounds after being beaten in the Kent Senior Cup final by National League South strugglers Welling in the week. To make matters even worse, the visitors suffered a number of injuries in their defeat to Welling and were only able to name five substitutes, including manager Josh Wright, who retired from playing when he took over from Harry Watling in December, and back-up goalkeeper Felix Goddard.

Yet the Fleet gave as good as they got and were on course for a well-deserved point when Sam Folarin scored his first Pools goal in the 94th minute to break the hearts of the 53 travelling fans, a commendable effort given the distance and dire circumstances. The home side had to ride their luck at times and Wright was incensed after referee John Mulligan failed to give a penalty when Tom Parkes appeared to handle the ball in his own area; had the man in the middle seen the incident, he would have had little choice but to give Parkes his marching orders.

Following a difficult start to his tenure, Anthony Limbrick has led Pools on a run of five games unbeaten and looks to be establishing a strong rapport with fans. Picture by Frank Reid.

Although Limbrick conceded it was not one of his side's better performances, Pools nonetheless stuck to their task to extend their unbeaten run to five matches. All three of their successive wins have been different in nature; Pools blew Boston away with a blistering performance, ground out a 1-0 victory over play-off chasing Halifax and won without playing well at the weekend. Off the back of a miserable run of eight games without a win, most fans won't have been too bothered that Saturday's match was not much of a spectacle.

There were times during the winless run when it was hard to see how or when things would turn around. Last month's visit of Boston proved decisive in that regard; Pools dominated a Pilgrims side who arrived in the North East having won all of their last five away games, when another defeat would have dragged Limbrick's side right into a relegation dogfight. Fast forward a few weeks and Pools are suddenly being touted as outsiders for the play-offs once again. Unlikely as it might seem, it's positive that Pools are even in the conversation.

It can feel like a thankless task being a Hartlepool United fan, but there has at least been some cause for celebration in recent weeks. More than 500 supporters made the trip to West Yorkshire to watch Pools edge past Halifax, while the celebrations at the end of the wins over Boston and Ebbsfleet were reminiscent of good times gone by, with Limbrick treating fans to a Dave Challinor-esque fist pump at full time. The Australian, who has navigated a difficult period with commitment and sincerity, was delighted to be able to give Pools supporters something to cheer about.

"I'm delighted for the players, delighted for the staff and delighted for the fans," he told BBC Radio Tees Sport.

"The fans have had some tough moments this season, I've seen that as well. Drawing at home when we've deserved to win, you look at Maidenhead, you look at Tamworth. I thought we were good against Altrincham, I thought we played well against York and probably just edged it. To give them some wins is really important, home and away; I thought the fans were excellent against Halifax.

"To win three games in any league is very difficult, especially in this league and against three very different teams. Ebbsfleet are still a good team, I know they haven't won many games this season. Josh Wright's done a good job there, I've got a lot of respect for them and their shape with the two 10s caused us some problems. They had a lot of injuries and a few players out but they still came and played with freedom, maybe for them there isn't as much to play for. We've got to respect them - and we did, we certainly did in the week, we prepped for them just like any other team."

