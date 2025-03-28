The Halifax skipper, who has made almost 400 appearances for the West Yorkshire side, is not expected to feature again this season following an injury sustained during Saturday's defeat to Oldham. Picture by Cameron Smith/Getty Images.

Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick does not think an injury to Halifax goalkeeper Sam Johnson is likely to give his side much of an edge this weekend.

The 32-year-old, who is the club captain as well as their most experienced player, was forced off 34 minutes into Saturday's defeat to Oldham with an injury that is feared could keep him out for the remainder of the season. Youngster Nathaniel Ford replaced him at the weekend, making his professional debut, before Halifax swooped to sign Toby Savin on loan from Shrewsbury on Tuesday. Savin, who spent a month at leaders Barnet earlier in the campaign, kept a clean sheet on his debut as a patched-up Shaymen side drew with Woking in midweek.

While the absence of the experienced Johnson, one of a number of high profile injuries sustained by Chris Millington's side in recent weeks, might give Pools a boost ahead of the trip to West Yorkshire, Limbrick insists his team are focusing on themselves as they look to build on last Saturday's emphatic win over Boston.

"I think we need to worry about what we can do," he said.

"We're focused on ourselves, making sure we can produce the levels that we did at the weekend and creating as many chances as we did against Boston.

"We'll always look into the opposition and see which areas we can exploit.

"The goalkeeper who has gone in there has got decent experience and they got a clean sheet on Tuesday night against Woking, who put a lot of balls into the box, a lot of long throws and free-kicks. I thought they defended quite well."