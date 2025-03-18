Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick was full of praise for Jamie Miley's man-of-the-match performance in Saturday's draw with Solihull Moors.

The 21-year-old has had a mixed start to his Pools career since signing from Newcastle in January. Having scored on his debut against Braintree, Miley was an unused substitute for the two matches that followed before impressing in last month's draw with Maidenhead. Since then, the young midfielder has been in-and-out of the side but has started the last two games and produced a confident performance at the weekend, picking out Tom Parkes with a pinpoint free-kick for the opening goal.

Given his limited senior experience - Miley featured for Newcastle in pre-season and played eight times for League Two side Newport at the beginning of the campaign - it's perhaps little surprise that Miley is still getting used to the rigorous demands of the relentless National League. However, his purposeful and forward-thinking passing means he offers Pools a real point of difference in midfield, while his partnership with ball-winning specialist Nathan Sheron looks to be a promising one.

What did the Hartlepool United boss say?

The young midfielder has shown plenty of good signs since signing for Pools in January and produced a man-of-the-match performance in Saturday's draw with Solihull Moors. Picture by Frank Reid.

Limbrick, speaking to the official Pools website after Saturday's game, was delighted with the youngster's assured performance.

"I thought he had a good game," he said.

"He can find a pass. He's still getting used to the rigours of men's football and playing regularly week in, week out, so sometimes he's found himself in the side and sometimes he's come out.

"He looked like he had a bit of cramp towards the end, so we took him off. I thought he had a good game today and I'm pleased for him."

