Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick was full of praise for Nathan Sheron after a memorable week for the midfielder.

Sheron and his wife Charlotte welcomed their second child, Ollie Eric Sheron, on Thursday before the midfielder played the full 90 minutes as Pools secured a hard-fought win over Halifax at the weekend.

The 27-year-old, who made 91 appearances for Oldham before signing for Pools in the summer, has been one of his new team's outstanding performers this season. The tenacious midfielder has started all but two of his side's games this term - missing matches against Maidenhead and Altrincham through suspension - and has impressed in both midfield and at full-back. Despite an underwhelming campaign, Sheron has been a real positive and, together with Tom Parkes, ranks among the foremost contenders for the club's player of the season award.

"I'm really, really happy for him," Limbrick said.

"His missus had the baby on Thursday, so he missed training then. He came in and trained on Friday and played today (Saturday). I think last night was the first night the baby was at home, so he probably didn't get a lot of sleep. Honestly, I was a bit nervous to ask him about that, I must admit.

"I thought him and Jamie Miley did well in the midfield. I think a mention as well for Nicky Featherstone, he came on and really settled the game down. Not just one the ball, because we were struggling to make some passes, but I thought he defended really well. Tactically, he really came on and implemented the game plan well and had a big hand in helping us keep a clean sheet."