Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick has hailed West Brom loanee Reyes Cleary as "one of us" following another blistering performance in Easter Monday's win over rivals Gateshead.

The 21-year-old lit up the Prestige Group Stadium once again with another man-of-the-match display as Pools inflicted a major blow on Gateshead's precarious play-off hopes. Cleary had a hand in all three goals, with his free-kick proving too hot to handle for Gateshead goalkeeper Tiernan Brooks, who endured a nightmarish afternoon, in the lead up to Luke Charman's opener. The young winger got in on the act himself before the break, squeezing the ball underneath the uncertain Brooks to score his sixth goal of a superb loan spell. Cleary was then involved in Mani Dieseruvwe's second half strike, driving forward before unleashing a venomous effort from the edge of the box that Brooks spilt into the frontman's path.

Yet perhaps the highlight of another impressive performance was a lung-busting defensive run in the first half. Arriving with a reputation for being either a central striker or a winger, Cleary has been asked to operate as a wing-back in the North East and has gone about his defensive work diligently, establishing a productive partnership with the more experienced David Ferguson. With Gateshead attempting to establish a foothold in the game, the visitors broke down the right flank and looked set to fashion a chance only for Cleary to bust a gut to get back, demonstrating his raw pace to regain possession before drawing a foul, receiving rapturous applause from the delighted home fans. Time and again, Cleary has proven that he is not only a talented footballer, but he is also hardworking, selfless and level-headed.

Although it's often said that fans should never fall in love with a loan player, Pools supporters are head over heels for the West Brom wideman. The harsh reality for the Pools faithful is that the final two games of the season are likely to be a farewell tour for the winger, who is out of contract at The Hawthorns in the summer but is determined to earn a new deal with the Baggies. Cleary has certainly done his case no harm following a difficult spell at League Two promotion-chasers Walsall in the first half of the campaign, when the Saddlers impressive form meant he was limited to just a handful of substitute appearances. Even if he weren't to secure a new contract in the West Midlands, it seems improbable to expect him to return to the North East given that there will likely be a host of Football League clubs eager to secure his signature.

The 21-year-old has scored six goal in 18 games since arriving on loan in January, no mean feat given that he has been asked to operate in an unfamiliar wing-back role. Picture by Frank Reid.

So it is likely a case of Pools enjoying Cleary while they still have him, with Limbrick's side looking to end a tumultuous season on a high note ahead of a trip to Rochdale next weekend before the visit of Forest Green Rovers on the final day of the campaign. Anyone who has watched the winger at Pools since his January arrival will surely be expecting big things from Cleary, who ranks alongside the likes of Luke Armstrong, Dan Kemp and Tyler Burey as one of the most exciting loan signings in the club's recent memory. Limbrick, who is well-versed in the loan market thanks to his work with both first teams and academies, is backing Cleary to go far as his blistering spell at Pools draws to a close.

"I think he's done really well, he keeps improving and he's got a great attitude and good character," he told BBC Radio Tees Sport.

"I think he can go far in the game, I think he can play at a higher level if I'm honest.

"We need to get him fitter, he needs to have a good pre-season, but I think for a first or second loan he's done really well. What really impressed me was at the back end of the first half when we got caught on the counter-attack and he showed great pace and good desire to get back in and clear the ball; that says a lot. I've seen a lot of loan players, I've worked with a lot of loan players. I've been on the other side in terms of being in an academy and seeing players go out.

"We don't even think of him as a loan player, he's just a player for us - he's one of us. We don't think of him being on loan, he's just our player and he plays for us. That's because of the work that he does and the character that he's shown.

"I knew very early on when I came here what the fans expect - work ethic, giving your all, being attacking, being on the front foot. You could see with what we were doing today by playing two wingers, if not a winger and a striker, at wing-back. Reyes has produced some outstanding numbers at wing-back, goals and assists. I'm not sure he thought he could play in that position - but he has.

"I think he can still do the other side of the game more if I'm honest. I'm really pleased for him and it's been a good loan spell for him."