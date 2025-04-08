The Pools head coach, who has navigated a challenging period admirably, insists his side have "stuck to the same process" following their recent upturn in form. Picture by Frank Reid.

Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick insists his side have "stuck to the same process" following their recent turnaround in form.

It's been a turbulent start to life in the Pools hotseat for Limbrick, who became the 16th permanent appointment in the last decade when he replaced veteran manager Lennie Lawrence at the beginning of February. Pools were without a win in four matches when the Australian masterminded an impressive victory over Sutton in his first game in charge that fans had hoped would reignite fading dreams of finishing in the play-off places. However, things soon took a turn for the worse and a run of eight games without a win, including four successive defeats, had Pools looking nervously over their shoulders towards the bottom four.

Last month's visit of a resurgent Boston felt like a decisive moment in the season, for both Pools and Limbrick. The Pilgrims arrived at the Prestige Group Stadium on an impressive run of five consecutive away wins and another victory in the North East would have closed the gap between themselves and Pools to just six points, leaving Limbrick's side right in the mire. As it turned out, Pools disregarded the form guide and produced a dominant performance, despatching Graham Coughlan's side 4-1 to assuage any fears of getting dragged into a relegation dogfight. Since then, Pools have gone on to beat play-off chasing Halifax and relegated Ebbsfleet and are now five games unbeaten, back in the top half and still in with the faintest of chances of gatecrashing the top seven.

The opening months of Limbrick's tenure have been made more difficult by the sudden resignation of chairman Raj Singh, leaving the Australian to face a barrage of questions about off-field concerns and the future of the club, doing his best to focus on the football while dealing with a group of players, many of whom are out of contract in the summer, who could well have some questions of their own. Although the fate of the club off the field is not in his hands - and there are suggestions talks regarding a takeover are progressing well - Limbrick has gone a long way to temper fears and prevent panic thanks to his upbeat demeanour and sincere approach. At this stage, it's hard to think how Limbrick could have navigated a testing period any better than he has done.

Given the recent run of results and the sense that Pools have a capable squad at their disposal, some fans are wondering what might have been had Limbrick's side not endured such a disappointing run that saw them collect just four points from a possible 24. Had Pools turned even a couple of their draws into wins, they could well be in the play-off places by now. As it is, they'll need to take maximum points from their final five games and hope results go in their favour to stand any chance of sneaking into promotion contention. Frustrating as that might be, the signs are good under Limbrick and Pools are beginning to develop a more discernible and distinctive style. The Pools head coach admits his side have not tried to change too much in recent weeks and have instead stuck to their guns, with results now finally taking a turn for the better.

"For us it's about the process, the work we do every day - it takes time," he told BBC Radio Tees Sport.

"We've been working in a similar way and building on the work that Lennie had done, and with Lennie's input now and with Gav (Gavin Skelton) and Feaths (Nicky Featherstone) and the team. Sometimes it takes time for that to happen.

"We've drawn too many games in general, we've drawn too many games at home, we know that. We've lost points against probably the lower teams when we shouldn't have, 100 per cent.

"I can only speak from my point of view of working with this team. The players are trying, they're working their hardest.

"I get a lot of questions about what I've changed - we haven't changed a lot. We've stuck with the same process, we've kept the quality of work. The players are delivering that now, and sometimes you need a bit of time to do that.

"We want to win as many games as we can between now and the end of the season."