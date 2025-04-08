What next for Hartlepool United after latest twist in dramatic takeover saga?

In an update published on Friday, the interim board told fans that "acceptable offers" had been tabled but that proof of funds had not yet been deposited. Picture by Frank Reid.

Hartlepool United's dramatic takeover saga took yet another turn on Friday when the interim Pools board published an update.

The headline from an otherwise nondescript message was that "acceptable offers" - note the admission of multiple offers, rather than just one - had been received but that "the required proof of funds have not yet been deposited".

So, what does that mean? While the first update published by the interim board in the immediate aftermath of chairman Raj Singh's sudden resignation was hailed for its measured, sensible and reassuring tone, it was hard to tell quite what the purpose of Friday's statement was meant to be. While communication, within the constraints of confidentiality agreements, tends to be welcome, the latest update sent a number of fans into a panic.

It is very difficult to tell, but reading between the lines the sense from the message was that negotiations might not have been at quite as an advanced stage as many fans had hoped following the news that a new organisation with links to local businesswoman Shelley Hammond, The Club HUFC Ltd, had been set up on Companies House. When that news first came to light on Wednesday, it sent the rumour mill into overdrive and for a fleeting period there was a feeling among more optimistic fans that a takeover might well have been imminent. Now, it seems clear that there is still work to be done.

It's important to note that the interim board deserve credit for trying to be as transparent as possible. After all, they, just like fans, players and management, are still grappling with an unpredictable and uncertain period at the club. It is rare for anyone to have to navigate these sorts of situations and the stakes, tensions and emotions are inevitably at an all time high. The board, like everyone else thrust suddenly into the spotlight, seem to be working hard and doing their best in difficult circumstances.

Fans, however, were understandably concerned by the news that proof of funds had not yet been deposited. After all, this seems to have been a sticking point in previous negotiations with Singh, who first put the club up for sale in April 2023. The crucial thing to note, however, is that providing proof of funds and depositing them are two different things; the funds, once provided, must pass through the hands of solicitors before they can be deposited. So, just because the statement suggested the club are still waiting for the aforementioned funds to be deposited, that doesn't mean that won't happen. The update from the board did not seem to make that altogether clear, leading to panic and confusion among fans.

So, Friday's update can be viewed as a bit of a mixed bag. On the one hand, the board must again be applauded for attempting to maintain channels of communication with supporters, something the club have generally failed to do in recent years, particularly since relegation back to the National League in 2023. The admission that "two specific parties" have tabled "acceptable offers" was also significant and a welcome change in tack from Singh's past attitude towards prospective new owners, who he has blasted as "timewasters". Again, this seems to point towards the sincerity of Singh's desire to relinquish control of Pools, something that has never seemed altogether certain in the past. The suggestion that proof of funds had not yet been deposited only told half the story - and Pools fans should not lose heart.

There have been times in recent weeks when it's been difficult to think of anything other than a takeover. Normally seismic issues that have dominated the headlines in the past - the futures of Mani Dieseruvwe and Joe Grey, conditions of the pitch at the Prestige Group Stadium - seem to have faded into insignificance. After all, it's true that none of these things will matter if Pools do not complete a deal and Singh holds true to his vow to stop funding the club at the end of the season, potentially condemning it to footballing oblivion. Yet despite all the swirling uncertainty, it's hard, although not impossible, to see a future without Pools in it.

The fact is that while Hartlepool United might not be the biggest club in the land, it is a great one. Few teams can compete with its storied history, while the fanbase is widely regarded as one of the most colourful and committed in the country. The football club is in many ways the heart and soul of this proud, gritty and soulful town. Pools have endured relegation and heartbreak and are no strangers to standing on the edge of extinction. Yet here it still stands, more than 100 years on.

