Pools are looking to record a third successive win for the first time since the beginning of last season against an Ebbsfleet side who haven't won away since February last year. Picture by Frank Reid.

Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick does not feel his side are under more pressure this weekend despite the fact Pools are set to start their game against relegated Ebbsfleet as significant favourites.

Pools have got used to beginning matches as outsiders of late, particularly during a miserable run of eight games without a win. However, Limbrick's side are now bidding to record a third successive victory for the first time since the beginning of last season.

Looking to thwart their recent progress are Ebbsfleet, who were relegated last month and have lost 14 and drawn six of their 20 away matches in the National League this term. Indeed, the Fleet have only won twice all campaign, one of which came against Pools back in September. Even so, the Kent side will make the long trip unbeaten in their last three league games under Josh Wright, who replaced Harry Watling in December, and will be looking to build on their recent improvements at the Prestige Group Stadium.

Yet despite the Fleet's upturn in form, Pools will start the game as strong favorites - an unfamiliar feeling since Limbrick replaced veteran Lennie Lawrence in February. A renewed expectation that Pools should win - and, according to many fans, win well - could pile more pressure on Limbrick's side. However, the Australian doesn't expect it to faze his team.

"We want to win every home game," he said.

"Now that we've got that home win under our belt against Boston, I think that helps. Because that was so recent, there's a feelgood factor back at the stadium. I don't think there's any added pressure, I think when you play or coach or manage a club like this, you're under pressure to win every game and to perform. Going into it with the results that we've had - four games unbeaten, two good draws which I feel we could have won, then the two games that we've won, that definitely helps us approach this game with confidence."