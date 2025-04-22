Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick is hoping the injury picked up by Billy Sass-Davies in Easter Monday's win over rivals Gateshead is nothing too serious.

The towering 25-year-old, who started his ninth game in a row on Monday, hobbled off 39 minutes into the first half following what looked like a blow to his ankle.

Sass-Davies started the game as the only recognised central-defender in a makeshift back three. Tom Parkes, who was forced off at half time during Good Friday's defeat to promotion-chasing Oldham following a tussle with former Pools frontman Mike Fondop, was ruled out through injury while Luke Waterfall, who replaced Parkes in Greater Manchester, was also sidelined after picking up a knock on Sunday. That meant Sass-Davies, who has tended to line up on the right of the defensive three, started the game in-between teenage full-back Louis Stephenson, who was thrust straight back into the side after serving a one-game suspension following his red card against Dagenham and Redbridge, and David Ferguson. The former Wales under-21 international started the game well before picking up a knock after a coming together near the halfway line. Sass-Davies received treatment from physio Danny O'Connor and looked determined to carry on but trudged reluctantly off after it became apparent he was unable to move freely.

Pools turned to Jack Hunter, a central-midfielder who hadn't played in almost a month after being struck down by illness, to hold the makeshift back three together. Despite the difficult circumstances, Pools stifled Gateshead's creative midfield and limited the visitors, who are the National League's third highest scorers, to just a handful of chances. Had it not been for two costly mistakes from set-pieces by goalkeeper Adam Smith, the scoreline could have looked even better for Limbrick's side.

The defender, who was forced off 39 minutes into Easter Monday's win over Gateshead despite a valiant effort to continue, has started all of the last nine games. Picture by Frank Reid.

Sass-Davies has been one of the outstanding performers in recent weeks following what he described as a "frustrating" first season at the Prestige Group Stadium. The defender signed for Pools after a successful trial in the summer, reuniting with then-manager Darren Sarll despite the outspoken former boss criticising his condition and performances in pre-season. Having been expected to begin the campaign as back-up to experienced pair Luke Waterfall and Tom Parkes, who formed a formidable partnership in the second half of last season, Sass-Davies got his chance earlier than anticipated after Waterfall was sent off twice in his first four appearances. Despite one or two glaring errors, notably in November's defeat to York when his complete miskick allowed Ollie Pearce to steal in and score the opener, Sass-Davies has rarely let his side down.

Even so, it has taken him some time to convince Limbrick, who left him on the bench for all of his first six matches at the helm. Yet since establishing himself in the side, Sass-Davies has become an integral part of the Pools team and the Australian admits he's hoping to have him back in contention as soon as possible.

"I wanted to give him as much time as we could, he did not want to come off at all," he told BBC Radio Tees Sport.

"When that happened, the physio Danny was concerned and said he needed to come off but Billy was saying no. Gateshead switched one from the left to the right and he hobbled back in; he didn't want to come off and I really feel for him because he's had a great run in the side and he's been excellent.

"He was playing in a different position, to go from the right and come into the middle isn't that easy. He started the game well and was one of the reasons we were able to get on the front foot.

"I don't think it's too bad but it's too early to tell."