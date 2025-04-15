Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick admitted his side were disappointed not to have held onto all three points following Saturday's draw with relegation-threatened Dagenham and Redbridge.

However, the Australian stressed his pride in his players after Pools produced a valiant performance, keeping the hosts at bay for more than an hour after teenager Louis Stephenson was sent off in the 25th minute.

While Pools weren't able to preserve their clean sheet and were denied what would have been a monumental victory three minutes from time when defender Harry Phipps, rather fortuitously, skewed an effort off the side of his boot and into the bottom corner, Limbrick was proud of his side's battling performance.

"We want to win each game, we focus on taking it one game at a time and we weren't really too worried about trying to keep pace with the play-offs," he said.

Although Pools extended their unbeaten run to six matches, Saturday's draw with relegation-threatened Dagenham and Redbridge all but extinguished their slim play-off hopes. Picture by Frank Reid.

"We're disappointed simply because we haven't won the game and that's what we came here to do. We weren't thinking about play-offs, we weren't thinking about where we were before - we've tried to make that very clear in the weeks leading up to the run that we're on.

"An unbeaten run is good but we wanted to win the game and we didn't, so naturally we're disappointed.

"I have to say though, I want to give huge credit to the players. I'm proud of how we performed and I felt we did enough to win the game."