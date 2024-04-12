Here’s a look at how Pools could line up for Saturday’s visit of Dagenham & Redbridge:
1. Goalkeeper: Pete Jameson
Looking to keep a fourth successive home clean sheet - Pools kept just one in the 14 months prior to the shutout against Southend, which was the 30-year-old's first start since October. Photo: Mark Fletcher
2. Left-back: David Ferguson
Endured a difficult night in midweek and a lot of his best football this season has come at home, so he'll be looking to finish well after a series of strong showings at the Suit Direct since Kevin Phillips took charge. Photo: Mark Fletcher
3. Centre-back: Tom Parkes
Struggled in Berkshire but has been excellent in general since signing in January and capped a stellar start to life in the North East with his first goal for Pools last weekend. Photo: Mark Fletcher
4. Centre-back: Luke Waterfall
Has been a big part of Pools' defensive revival and will be looking to inspire his side to another clean sheet against a Dagenham team who have a decent record in front of goal. Photo: Mark Fletcher
