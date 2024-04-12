Predicted XI as Pools look to build on fine home form ahead of the visit of Dagenham & Redbridge on SaturdayPredicted XI as Pools look to build on fine home form ahead of the visit of Dagenham & Redbridge on Saturday
Hartlepool United are hoping to make it four home games unbeaten as they prepare to welcome Dagenham & Redbridge for the penultimate game of the season on Saturday – here’s how Pools could line up for the final time at the Suit Direct Stadium this term.
By Robbie Stelling
Published 12th Apr 2024, 15:29 BST

Pools boss Kevin Phillips admitted he’s down to the bare bones after Chay Cooper was taken ill in the week but has demanded that his players don’t let standards drop as his side bid for a fourth successive home clean sheet this weekend.

Here’s a look at how Pools could line up for Saturday’s visit of Dagenham & Redbridge:

Looking to keep a fourth successive home clean sheet - Pools kept just one in the 14 months prior to the shutout against Southend, which was the 30-year-old's first start since October.

1. Goalkeeper: Pete Jameson

Looking to keep a fourth successive home clean sheet - Pools kept just one in the 14 months prior to the shutout against Southend, which was the 30-year-old's first start since October.

Endured a difficult night in midweek and a lot of his best football this season has come at home, so he'll be looking to finish well after a series of strong showings at the Suit Direct since Kevin Phillips took charge.

2. Left-back: David Ferguson

Endured a difficult night in midweek and a lot of his best football this season has come at home, so he'll be looking to finish well after a series of strong showings at the Suit Direct since Kevin Phillips took charge.

Struggled in Berkshire but has been excellent in general since signing in January and capped a stellar start to life in the North East with his first goal for Pools last weekend.

3. Centre-back: Tom Parkes

Struggled in Berkshire but has been excellent in general since signing in January and capped a stellar start to life in the North East with his first goal for Pools last weekend.

Has been a big part of Pools' defensive revival and will be looking to inspire his side to another clean sheet against a Dagenham team who have a decent record in front of goal.

4. Centre-back: Luke Waterfall

Has been a big part of Pools' defensive revival and will be looking to inspire his side to another clean sheet against a Dagenham team who have a decent record in front of goal.

