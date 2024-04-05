Hartlepool United's predicted XI ahead of the visit of AldershotHartlepool United's predicted XI ahead of the visit of Aldershot
Hartlepool United's predicted XI ahead of the visit of Aldershot

Predicted XI as Hartlepool United prepare to welcome play-off chasing Aldershot in penultimate home game of the season

Hartlepool United are looking to extend their unbeaten run to three matches and make mathematically certain of National League survival ahead of the visit of Aldershot on Saturday.
By Robbie Stelling
Published 5th Apr 2024, 16:33 BST
Updated 5th Apr 2024, 16:39 BST

Pools lost the reverse 2-1 after conceding two second half goals in 90 seconds but will be looking to build on a positive Easter weekend against a Shots side who are on a run of four games without a win that is threatening their participation in the National League play-offs.

Here’s how Pools could line up:

The 30-year-old has kept back-to-back home clean sheets but will have to be at his best against a Shots side that have scored 70 National League goals and put seven past League Two Swindon in the FA Cup.

1. Goalkeeper: Pete Jameson

The 30-year-old has kept back-to-back home clean sheets but will have to be at his best against a Shots side that have scored 70 National League goals and put seven past League Two Swindon in the FA Cup. Photo: FRANK REID 2024

Photo Sales
The former York full-back is in line for his 43rd appearance of a turbulent season after admitting he'd love to remain at Pools beyond this summer.

2. Left-back: David Ferguson

The former York full-back is in line for his 43rd appearance of a turbulent season after admitting he'd love to remain at Pools beyond this summer. Photo: Mark Fletcher

Photo Sales
Wasn't best pleased after Chay Cooper's mistake cost him another clean sheet in Monday's draw with Rochdale but will be looking to lead his side to a third shutout in six games on Saturday.

3. Centre-back: Tom Parkes

Wasn't best pleased after Chay Cooper's mistake cost him another clean sheet in Monday's draw with Rochdale but will be looking to lead his side to a third shutout in six games on Saturday. Photo: Mark Fletcher

Photo Sales
Together with Parkes, will be looking forward to testing himself against physical Swiss forward Lorent Tolaj, who has scored 21 goals in all competitions this season.

4. Centre-back: Luke Waterfall

Together with Parkes, will be looking forward to testing himself against physical Swiss forward Lorent Tolaj, who has scored 21 goals in all competitions this season. Photo: Mark Fletcher

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:National League