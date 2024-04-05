Here’s how Pools could line up:
1. Goalkeeper: Pete Jameson
The 30-year-old has kept back-to-back home clean sheets but will have to be at his best against a Shots side that have scored 70 National League goals and put seven past League Two Swindon in the FA Cup. Photo: FRANK REID 2024
2. Left-back: David Ferguson
The former York full-back is in line for his 43rd appearance of a turbulent season after admitting he'd love to remain at Pools beyond this summer. Photo: Mark Fletcher
3. Centre-back: Tom Parkes
Wasn't best pleased after Chay Cooper's mistake cost him another clean sheet in Monday's draw with Rochdale but will be looking to lead his side to a third shutout in six games on Saturday. Photo: Mark Fletcher
4. Centre-back: Luke Waterfall
Together with Parkes, will be looking forward to testing himself against physical Swiss forward Lorent Tolaj, who has scored 21 goals in all competitions this season. Photo: Mark Fletcher