Hartlepool United wasted little time in appointing Simon Grayson as Anthony Limbrick's replacement.

In a club statement, Pools confirmed that the experienced manager had agreed an initial two-year-deal, becoming Raj Singh's 12th permanent appointment since he took over in 2018.

The 55-year-old has managed seven different clubs in England, leading Blackpool, Leeds United, Huddersfield Town and Preston North End to promotion. He has been linked with the Pools job several times over the last few years; indeed, owner Raj Singh said he had been "my preferred candidate in the past when we've looked for managers" following his appointment on Thursday.

Grayson's record speaks for itself and at one stage he was regarded as a serial promotion winner. While Pools fans will of course be hoping he can add a fifth promotion in English football to his distinguished CV, he last achieved the feat in 2015. More recently, spells at Sunderland, Bradford and Fleetwood, as well as a second stint at Blackpool, have ended in disappointment.

New Pools boss Simon Grayson arrives with a wealth of experience - but the 55-year-old hasn't managed in England since 2021 and has never taken charge of a National League side. Picture by Lewis Storey/Getty Images.

Grayson, who has not managed in England since 2021, when he left Fleetwood after winning 13 of his 43 games in charge, has spent the last few years working overseas. In the summer of 2022, he was appointed manager of Indian Super League side Bengaluru FC, leading the Blues to the ISL final during his first season at the helm.

Having left the club in December 2023 following a run of indifferent results, Grayson continued his South Asian odyssey after taking charge of Nepal Super League side Lalitpur City in February of this year, steering them to a second consecutive title. He returns to England having not managed there for four years, while Grayson has never taken charge of a National League side.

So, the new man will need to draw on all of his considerable experience as he looks to assemble a squad capable of being competitive next season. Grayson has a lot of time to make up - in the wake of recent takeover negotiations as well as the decision to make a change in the dugout, Pools look to have lost ground on most of their National League rivals; the likes of Sutton, Boston, Altrincham, Eastleigh, Carlisle and York have all been busy in the transfer market in recent weeks.

Fans, therefore, will be hoping that it won't take Grayson too long to get up to speed and adapt to the unique demands of the National League. On top of his experience, Grayson will likely be able to draw on a long list of contacts from his two decades in management. That could prove crucial, given that Pools only have 10 players under contract and around two months until the new campaign begins.

Among Grayson's first priorities will be to resolve the futures of a number of key players who could well be set to leave the club over the coming weeks, with the likes of Mani Dieseruvwe, Joe Grey and Nathan Sheron all holding off committing to Pools for the time being at least. From there, Grayson's ability to identify and recruit talent will be crucial; Pools are in need of strengthening throughout their side. He will also have to work hard to win over fans, many of whom are divided over his appointment. While outgoing head coach Anthony Limbrick only managed five wins from his 17 matches at the helm, he won over a number of supporters thanks to his handling of various off-field issues in the wake of Raj Singh's sudden and unexpected resignation as chairman in March.

Much like Darren Sarll, who replaced the generally well-liked Kevin Phillips at the end of the 2023/24 season, Grayson will start on the back foot, at least to an extent. Fans will need convincing that he is the right man to lead the team, while supporters are already frustrated following a turbulent period off the field. The atmosphere, so often an asset for Pools, could turn if Grayson cannot get off to a good start.

It is rare, then, that the appointment of such an experienced manager and distinguished name is fraught with such risk. Given the current climate at the club, it's likely that there would be dissenting voices whoever was named as the successor to the well-regarded Limbrick. However Grayson, more than most, will feel he is well-placed to shoulder the considerable burden of pressure that comes with taking charge at Victoria Park. To have any realistic chance of success - and Singh alluded to a promotion push when reacting to his latest appointment on Thursday - then Grayson will need to move fast. The latest chapter at Hartlepool United has begun.

