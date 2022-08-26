Preview: Hartlepool United's trip to Leyton Orient including team news and possible line-ups
Hartlepool United travel to Leyton Orient this weekend as Paul Hartley searches for his first win as boss.
Pools are one of three teams without a win in the league so far this season and face a tough test up against the division’s early pace setters in Leyton Orient.
The O’s have won four of their five games this season, conceding the fewest goals in the process with just two in the against column.
And here, at The Mail, we preview the trip to Breyer Group Stadium.
Most Popular
-
1
Paul Hartley suggests when Hartlepool United will conclude their transfer business ahead of Leyton Orient clash
-
2
Hartlepool United exploring option of loan return for Newcastle United midfielder
-
3
Hartlepool United to welcome back ex-Kilmarnock defender in one of two changes to face Leyton Orient in predicted XI
-
4
Hartlepool United team news as ex-Kilmarnock duo are in contention for Leyton Orient trip
-
5
Inside the Hartlepool United dressing room as ex-Kilmarnock, Rangers and Newcastle United stars discuss a summer of change
Team news
Pools are set to have a clean bill of health for the trip to Leyton Orient with defender Euan Murray and forward Mikael Ndjoli available for selection.
The O’s remain without last season’s top scorer Aaron Drinan who continues to miss out with a thigh injury.
Richie Wellens is expected to have captain Darren Pratley available after he was forced off in the win over Colchester United last time out.
Possible line-ups
Pools possible XI: Killip, Sterry, Menayese, Lacey, Murray, Ferguson, Featherstone, Sylla, Hastie, Grey, Umerah
Leyton Orient possible XI: Vigouroux, James, Beckles, Happe, Hunt, Moncur, Mizouni, Pratley, Archibald, Kelman Smyth
One to watch
Charlie Kelman will be looking to add to his two goals this season.
Read More
What they are saying
Pools boss Hartley admits it’s been a slow start to the season for his side and is expecting a reaction against Leyton Orient.
“We’ve had a good response in training after a disappointing result,” said Hartley.
“It’s been a tough start, there's no hiding away from that. We need to be better all over the pitch both offensively and defensively.
“When you’re not winning games it’s a time to dig in. We've been OK in fits and starts but we’ve not been consistent enough.
Orient boss Wellens was left frustrated with his side despite their win over Colchester which took the O’s to the top of the League Two table last week.
"I'm a little frustrated because I'm not concentrating on the result; I want the level of performance week in, week out," Wellens told BBC Radio London.
"We're getting it in patches. We scored three [against Colchester] but we could have scored six or seven - I'm actually a bit disappointed in the way that we played at times."
Top scorer
Pools: Josh Umerah, David Ferguson (1)
Leyton Orient: Charlie Kelman, Tom James (2)
Who is the referee
Declan Bourne will take Pools’ fixture with Leyton Orient. Bourne last took charge of Pools back in February for their 2-1 win at Colchester United.
What are the match odds
Leyton Orient - 8/13
Draw - 11/4
Hartlepool - 17/4
All odds, courtesy of SkyBet, are correct at the time of writing. Over 18s only. Please gamble responsibly and Be Gamble Aware. www.begambleaware.org.
Last time at Leyton Orient
It was a day to forget for Pools last time at the Breyer Group Stadium as Drinan netted a hat-trick with the O’s sealing a resounding 5-0 win in October.
The fixture would prove to be the last under former manager Dave Challinor who made the move to Stockport County soon after.
The fixture was also known for a strange refereeing decision which saw official Alan Young taking the players off too early at the end of the first half before arranging for the two sides to come out after the half-time interval and play the missing four minutes, then swapping ends immediately to begin the second half.