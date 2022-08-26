Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pools are one of three teams without a win in the league so far this season and face a tough test up against the division’s early pace setters in Leyton Orient.

The O’s have won four of their five games this season, conceding the fewest goals in the process with just two in the against column.

And here, at The Mail, we preview the trip to Breyer Group Stadium.

Hartlepool United travel to face Leyton Orient at the Breyer Group Stadium. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Team news

Pools are set to have a clean bill of health for the trip to Leyton Orient with defender Euan Murray and forward Mikael Ndjoli available for selection.

The O’s remain without last season’s top scorer Aaron Drinan who continues to miss out with a thigh injury.

Richie Wellens is expected to have captain Darren Pratley available after he was forced off in the win over Colchester United last time out.

Possible line-ups

Pools possible XI: Killip, Sterry, Menayese, Lacey, Murray, Ferguson, Featherstone, Sylla, Hastie, Grey, Umerah

Leyton Orient possible XI: Vigouroux, James, Beckles, Happe, Hunt, Moncur, Mizouni, Pratley, Archibald, Kelman Smyth

One to watch

Charlie Kelman will be looking to add to his two goals this season.

What they are saying

Pools boss Hartley admits it’s been a slow start to the season for his side and is expecting a reaction against Leyton Orient.

“We’ve had a good response in training after a disappointing result,” said Hartley.

“It’s been a tough start, there's no hiding away from that. We need to be better all over the pitch both offensively and defensively.

“When you’re not winning games it’s a time to dig in. We've been OK in fits and starts but we’ve not been consistent enough.

Orient boss Wellens was left frustrated with his side despite their win over Colchester which took the O’s to the top of the League Two table last week.

"I'm a little frustrated because I'm not concentrating on the result; I want the level of performance week in, week out," Wellens told BBC Radio London.

"We're getting it in patches. We scored three [against Colchester] but we could have scored six or seven - I'm actually a bit disappointed in the way that we played at times."

Top scorer

Pools: Josh Umerah, David Ferguson (1)

Leyton Orient: Charlie Kelman, Tom James (2)

Who is the referee

Declan Bourne will take Pools’ fixture with Leyton Orient. Bourne last took charge of Pools back in February for their 2-1 win at Colchester United.

What are the match odds

Leyton Orient - 8/13

Draw - 11/4

Hartlepool - 17/4

Last time at Leyton Orient

It was a day to forget for Pools last time at the Breyer Group Stadium as Drinan netted a hat-trick with the O’s sealing a resounding 5-0 win in October.

The fixture would prove to be the last under former manager Dave Challinor who made the move to Stockport County soon after.