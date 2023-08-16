Hartlepool chairman Singh was addressing supporters ahead of the club’s 3-1 win over Maidenhead United in the National League – having first updated supporters at the beginning of pre-season last month.

Speaking in July, Singh revealed he remained in talks with one prospective buyer after putting the club up for sale at the end of last season prior to its relegation from the Football League.

Singh confirmed there had been a number of enquiries made over the sale of the club and that they were ‘collecting expression of interests under non-disclosure agreements and asking for proof of funds.’

Raj Singh remains committed to the sale of Hartlepool United providing any potential investor has the right intentions for the club. (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)

Singh closed the door on one prospective buyer having failed to receive confirmation of funds after a number of weeks in the summer.

Singh has been clear in his message that any prospective new owner must have ‘the right interests and financial backing to securely take the club forward,’ as well as provide a significant proof of funds – something that, as yet, hasn’t happened from any interested party.

"People have continually asked me about the sale of the club but there is little to update on that front,” Singh said in his latest message to Hartlepool supporters.

"I listened to some supporters when they asked that we put the club up for sale at the end of last season and in the months since then we have had multiple enquiries.

"However, nobody has provided proof of funds with an offer and we’ve had lots of time wasters, as is normal with this kind of process.

“We are still open to speaking to parties but I have told all staff that we must focus on business as usual and our task to get back into the Football League. We cannot down tools in any interim."

But while Singh, and supporters, await any potential sale, the Pools owner has confirmed the club are now welcoming the interest of any consortium-led takeovers should they, too, be able to provide evidence they are able to take the club forward.

"In the context of a lack of outright buyer interest, we have also started exploring consortium interests,” said Singh.

"I will update supporters as soon as we have something to update with but, as I have always said since day one of stepping in to help Hartlepool United, I will not stand in the way of another investor, or investors, if they have the right intentions and plan to safely progress the club.

"That still stands and, in the interim, I will do my part to progress the club and keep it secure.”

Singh has been in charge of Hartlepool for over five years and has seen the club both promoted and relegated within that time and remains committed to guiding the club back to the Football League having admitted ‘there were a lot of mistakes made by a lot of people last year and we are desperately determined to put that right.’