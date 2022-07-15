McPake has been the subject of interest from a number of clubs, both in England and Scotland, with Pools believed to have been one of those.

But the Rangers winger is now set to complete a loan move to Scottish Championship side Queen’s Park according to reports from the Daily Record which suggest McPake had been left impressed by former Bolton Wanderers and Burnley manager Owen Coyle and his plans for the club.

McPake has made a strong return to pre-season and has featured in Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s first team training sessions but was not included in the squad for the trip to Portugal where the Glasgow club faced Championship side Sunderland.

Josh McPake is said to be close to agreeing a loan move to Scottish Championship club Queen's Park. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

And despite scoring in each of his appearances for Rangers’ B team, the 20-year-old is now preparing for another season away from Ibrox.

McPake has had a number of loan spells already in his career, including last season with Tranmere Rovers, but despite reports crediting Pools with an interest, manager Paul Hartley played down any links following their pre-season success over Marske United.

“That’s one which keeps coming up but it’s not one we’ve actually spoken about,” Hartley told The Mail.

“He keeps getting linked with us. But that’s about as far as it goes.”