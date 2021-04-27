20The 30-year-old’s parent club Stockport County are set to trigger a loan recall clause to bring the striker back to Edgeley Park this week.

It means Bennett leaves Pools with an impressive record of five goals in two starts and two substitute appearances, including scoring the club’s first ever National League hat-trick in what proved to be his final game at Wealdstone just over a week ago.

Following Dave Challinor’s confirmation of Bennett’s recall, the forward took to Twitter to express his gratitude towards the club.

Richie Bennett of Hartlepool United celebrates after putting his side 2-0 up during the Vanarama National League match between Hartlepool United and Notts County at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Saturday 10th April 2021. (Credit: Chris Booth | MI News)

"I would just like to thank everyone at [Hartlepool United], players,staff and the fans, everyone has been great towards me and made me feel welcomed,” Bennett wrote.

“Wish everyone there the very best for the future.”

Bennett will return to fourth placed Stockport, who just so happen to be one of Pools’ biggest promotion rivals going into the final matches of the 2020-21 season.

