Richie Bennett sends classy parting message to Hartlepool United ahead of Stockport County recall
Richie Bennett’s time at Hartlepool United is about to come to an end.
20The 30-year-old’s parent club Stockport County are set to trigger a loan recall clause to bring the striker back to Edgeley Park this week.
It means Bennett leaves Pools with an impressive record of five goals in two starts and two substitute appearances, including scoring the club’s first ever National League hat-trick in what proved to be his final game at Wealdstone just over a week ago.
Following Dave Challinor’s confirmation of Bennett’s recall, the forward took to Twitter to express his gratitude towards the club.
"I would just like to thank everyone at [Hartlepool United], players,staff and the fans, everyone has been great towards me and made me feel welcomed,” Bennett wrote.
“Wish everyone there the very best for the future.”
Bennett will return to fourth placed Stockport, who just so happen to be one of Pools’ biggest promotion rivals going into the final matches of the 2020-21 season.