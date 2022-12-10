Menayese and his Hartlepool teammates were humiliated 5-0 by the Hatters at the Suit Direct Stadium which added extra pressure onto what was already an important fixture at the Broadfield Stadium against a potential relegation rival.

But, led by Walsall loan defender Menayese, Pools delivered the perfect response to restore a little bit of pride following that Stockport loss with a massive three points on the road.

“I feel like a result like last week, and a performance like last week, confidence would be low, so it was good to get a reaction, especially away from home,” said Menayese.

Rollin Menayese scored his first Hartlepool United goal in Crawley Town success. (Credit: Tom West | MI News)

“We knew we had to put Saturday away. It was gone, done and dusted.

“We let ourselves down last week and we knew we had to get out of this rut but everyone turned up today and I thought everyone had a great game, so we’ve just got to keep that going. It was tough last week but it’s nice to bounce back.”

Menayese opened the scoring when powering a header beyond Ellery Balcombe just after the hour mark from Callum Cooke’s corner before Cooke would deliver another teasing corner which was turned into his own net by Travis Johnson in the final 10 minutes.

“Fair play to Cookey the delivery is spot on,” said Menayese.

“We got told to attack the areas and try and keep it down so luckily it went in. I should probably get more but I’m just glad to get the first one now and hopefully plenty more to come.

He added: “We knew if we could start well and keep ourselves in the game, and just keep plugging away, then things will turn, so hopefully this might be the beginning of something.

"We’ve just got to keep working hard and move onto the next game and use this as a marker.

