"He was a good lad, he tried hard and we did our best with him.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hartlepool United manager Lennie Lawrence confirmed that Roshaun Mahurin has returned to Crystal Palace following the expiration of his loan spell.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Supporters had high hopes when the winger arrived from South London after a rumoured transfer to the Football League was believed to have fallen through.

The 20-year-old featured in the academies of Chelsea and Tottenham, spending time with the Spurs first team during their pre-season tour ahead of the 2022/23 season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He signed for Crystal Palace in August 2023 and impressed for the Eagles under-21 side, scoring 11 goals in 38 games and featuring in a Premier League squad for the first time after catching the eye of boss Oliver Glasner.

Mathurin, who made 10 appearances without scoring, has returned to Crystal Palace after his loan spell came to an end.

Mathurin's sudden arrival, then, seemed like a real coup for Pools.

The initial signs were positive as the wideman made an impact from the bench against Halifax before registering an assist in the win over Boston.

However, he soon started to find his opportunities limited as both Darren Sarll and Lennie Lawrence struggled to make room for him in their side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was reduced to a bit part role and found things tough whenever he was handed a rare start, producing indifferent displays against Maidenhead in the National League and Tamworth in the FA Trophy.

In the end, the writing looked to be on the wall as Mathurin was left on the bench for five matches in a row before being excluded from the squad altogether ahead of December's visit of Yeovil.

The winger leaves Pools having managed just nine National League appearances, starting three of those and failing to score.

Lawrence, who has connections at Selhurst Park having taken caretaker charge of Crystal Palace in 2012, praised Mathurin's work rate but conceded that limited opportunities made things difficult for the loanee.

"He's gone back to Palace," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He was a good lad, he tried hard and we did our best with him.

"I wish him luck in the future, he needs to go somewhere he can play regular football.

"The opportunities weren't really here for him enough and I didn't want to keep him about when he's a long way from home and he probably wasn't going to be involved.

"That's what happened, it was all amicable.

"If I can help him in any way in the future, then I most certainly will."