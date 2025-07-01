The 25-year-old, who had been linked with a move to Pools, has completed a permanent transfer to fellow National League side Yeovil following an impressive loan spell at Huish Park last term. Picture by Matt Kirkham.

The 25-year-old, who is the son of former Rangers captain Barry, had been linked with a move to Victoria Park after leaving Rochdale at the end of the season. The defender made 27 appearances at Spotland.

However, Feguson has now agreed to sign for Yeovil, who are under the new ownership of Dubai-based entrepreneur Prabhu Srinivasan, following a successful spell on loan in Somerset at the end of last season. The defender made four appearances at Huish Park and impressed with his size, presence and composure.

Manager Mark Cooper, who made 31 appearances for Pools in his playing days, told the official club website he was delighted to have secured the signing of Ferguson as the Glovers look to improve on last term's 18th placed finish.

"Kyle settled in really well during his loan spell and showed us exactly what he's about," he said.

"He's strong, intelligent on the ball and a great character to have around the group.

"We're pleased to have him back on board permanently."

Pools have moved to strengthen their own defensive options in the last week thanks to the signing of highly rated Kidderminster Harriers defender Reiss McNally as well as forward-thinking full-back Jay Benn. Versatile midfielder Brad Walker, who made 123 appearances at Victoria Park at the beginning of his career, can also operate as part of a back three.