Russ Penn credited Kidderminster’s ‘pride and passion’ as they came from behind to claim a draw with Hartlepool United.

Penn feared the worst for his Harriers side when Tom Crawford’s low cross was turned into his own net by Reiss McNally before Kidderminster found a route back into the game through Amari Morgan-Smith’s header.

The National League’s bottom side proved a stubborn test for John Askey's men who were unable to find a second breakthrough despite creating a number of opportunities.

The draw kept Kidderminster bottom of the table by six points but left Penn encouraged having held their own against what he described as ‘a good’ Hartlepool team at Aggborough.

Kidderminster manager Russ Penn reflected on his side's 1-1 draw with Hartlepool United. (Photo by Barrington Coombs/Getty Images)

"There’s positives for us today. They’ve shown a bit of pride and passion and a little bit of quality,” said Penn.

"We created enough chances to possibly win the game – I’m sure their manager will probably be saying the same. Both goalkeepers made some good saves.

"I think it was a good game, we had to defend well against a good Hartlepool team who have just come out of the Football League, let’s have a bit of reality on that, and I think we gave them a good game.

