Hartley returns to the Scottish Championship side little over six months after leaving Balmoral Stadium to join Hartlepool.

Hartley was brought into the Suit Direct Stadium to help progress the club up the League Two table but, after a summer of huge turnover involving 16 new arrivals, things did not work out for the former Celtic midfielder.

Despite the turnover of players, Hartley was left frustrated by the close of the transfer window and was sacked by chairman Raj Singh having gone nine league games without a win to start the season with the club 23rd in the table.

Paul Hartley has returned to management following his Hartlepool United sacking. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Hartley’s only victory for Hartlepool came in a 2-0 success over Harrogate Town in the Papa Johns Trophy having picked up just four points in his tenure.

But, following the departure of Jim McIntyre, Hartley has returned to management little over three months after his forgetful spell at the Suit Direct Stadium as he takes back over the club he left last year.

Hartley spent three years with Cove where he earned two promotions before being offered the vacant post at the Suit Direct Stadium following Graeme Lee’s exit – an opportunity he felt he could not turn down.

Hartley returns with the Scottish side eighth in the Championship table and will be looking to preserve their status having guided the club to the division in the first place last season.

Paul Hartley was sacked by Hartlepool United having gone nine league games without a win to start the season. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“As a club, we know Paul and how he works, and given his availability, this decision makes sense for both parties,” chairman Keith Moorhouse said.

"He understands Cove Rangers and shares our ambitions and given how well he worked with the players before, I am hoping the transition will be seamless.

“I want to look to the future now, and I feel we have the right man in place to take us forward.”

Paul Hartley is joined by ex-Hartlepool United assistant manager Gordon Young at Cove Rangers. (Credit: Tom West | MI News)

Speaking on his return to Balmoral Stadium Hartley admits he is delighted to be back before suggesting he has unfinished business with the Scottish side.

“I definitely think there is more to be achieved here,” said Hartley.

"We put in a lot of hard work to get Cove Rangers up to the Championship, not just myself and Gordon, but a lot of other people behind the scenes, such as the chairman, who worked so hard over many years to push Cove up through the leagues.

“Now it is all about staying in the Championship. It is a big challenge.

"I know how difficult the division is. There are teams fighting for their lives and our task will be to remain well clear of trouble.

“I’m delighted to be back; it feels like a homecoming and now I just can’t wait to get started.”

Hartley has penned a three-and-a-half-year deal on his return to Cove Rangers and will be, again, joined by assistant Gordon Young who was with him during his time at the Suit Direct Stadium.