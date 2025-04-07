Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool United attacker Sam Folarin has been relishing the chance to play alongside Mani Dieseruvwe and Gary Madine.

The 24-year-old scored his first Pools goal in dramatic fashion at the weekend, coming off the bench to head home a 94th minute winner against relegated Ebbsfleet.

It's been a frustrating start to life at the Prestige Group Stadium for the former Middlesbrough and Queen of the South man, who has found himself on the fringes of the side since penning an 18-month contract after leaving Harrogate in January.

Blessed with impressive natural athleticism and blistering pace, Folarin scored a superb individual goal against Pools on New Year's Day 2023 but found his opportunities limited in North Yorkshire in the opening half of this campaign. With Pools lacking a bit of pace and energy in their side after Joe Grey underwent surgery on a groin problem, they swooped to sign both Folarin and Reyes Cleary, who arrived on loan from West Brom. While Cleary has wasted little time in announcing himself as one of the National League's hottest properties, scoring four goals in his last five games, Pools fans have had to be more patient with Folarin. The winger arrived from Harrogate having struggled for game time under Simon Weaver and by his own admission was lacking match sharpness. Folarin will now be hoping that Saturday's winning goal, his first in a Pools shirt, will provide him with a platform from which to start establishing himself in the North East.

Folarin scored his first Pools goal on Saturday, heading home a 94th minute winner against relegated Ebbsfleet. Picture by Frank Reid.

One of the challenges for Folarin has been getting to grips with Anthony Limbrick's 3-5-2 formation. Naturally a winger, he lacks the defensive instincts to operate as a wing-back and has found himself being deployed in a more central role, meaning he faces stiff competition from the likes of Mani Dieseruvwe, Gary Madine and Joe Grey, all well-established in the Pools side. However, Folarin is no stranger to the role and even played as a lone striker at Wetherby Road, although by his own admission it was not something he particularly relished. The likeliest route to success in the current shape looks to be using Folarin, who has started just two games for Pools since his January arrival, as one of two strikers.

"It's been so much easier playing up front with either Mani or Gaz," he said.

"They can do a lot of the hold up play and be strong with the ball and I can be the one that runs in behind.

"I've always been better as a two, rather than being asked to play as a lone striker. I did that role at Harrogate and it didn't suit me at all, I had to do things that I wasn't good at.

"It's so much better and I'm enjoying it, hopefully now I can kick on and finish the season strongly."