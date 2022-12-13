Hope has scored three times in 13 appearances this season with The Lower Tiers suggesting a deal for the 28-year-old to move to the Suit Direct Stadium could be close.

Hope featured in the Latics’ 3-2 win over Torquay United at the weekend, a fixture in which, The Mail understands, Hartlepool boss Keith Curle was in attendance for after his side had secured a 2-0 win over Crawley Town less than 48-hours earlier.

Hartlepool United have been linked with Oldham Athletic striker Hallam Hope (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Hope is a player Curle knows well having taken him to both Carlisle United and Oldham - the striker scoring 36 times for the Blues during a four-year spell at Brunton Park.