Scouting trip revealed as Hartlepool United linked with ex-Carlisle United, Swindon Town and Sheffield Wednesday striker
Hartlepool United have been linked with a move for Oldham Athletic striker Hallam Hope ahead of the January transfer window.
Hope has scored three times in 13 appearances this season with The Lower Tiers suggesting a deal for the 28-year-old to move to the Suit Direct Stadium could be close.
Hope featured in the Latics’ 3-2 win over Torquay United at the weekend, a fixture in which, The Mail understands, Hartlepool boss Keith Curle was in attendance for after his side had secured a 2-0 win over Crawley Town less than 48-hours earlier.
Hope is a player Curle knows well having taken him to both Carlisle United and Oldham - the striker scoring 36 times for the Blues during a four-year spell at Brunton Park.
Curle has hinted there will be changes at the Suit Direct Stadium next month, with the club set to be busy in terms of both incoming and outgoing transfers as they look to avoid relegation from the Football League.