For the first time since 2019 the town has a development team after Liv Smith and Courtney Wilson launched Seaton Carew Ladies.

It means greater opportunities for women to try the game at the club’s Hornby Park home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Around 100 spectators watched Seaton Carew Ladies win their first friendly 5-3 against Fishburn Community Ladies - the start of preparations for a first season in the Durham Development League in August.

Seaton Carew Ladies FC captain Liv Smith and Courtney Wilson. Photo credit: Steven John @Simpsonsphotography_page

Smith is the team captain and returns to Seaton’s site on Elizabeth Way where she played until the age of 14.

“It’s exciting for Seaton and the whole town because girls who haven’t kicked a ball before can potentially play competitively and gain experience of playing in the Development League again,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You have to be a certain standard to join a team any league higher up and the interest in joining us has been amazing.

“We had 30 women interested, aged 16-50, and we had to turn people away. We now have a full 19-strong squad, the youngest is 16 and our oldest is 40.

Seaton Carew Ladies' squad and manager Helen Richardson. Photo credit: Steven John @Simpsonsphotography_page

“For me personally it’s nice to be back here. I didn’t want to go anywhere else in the town and it was a nice fit. We couldn’t have been backed any more than we have been either.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both Smith and Wilson wanted to create a women’s team on the back of setting up an Under-9s girls side at Seaton which stemmed from their C&L Coaching programme they launched last year.

Wilson, 24, who is also a club female liaison officer, said: “We originally had ten little girls wanting to play in a league and we couldn’t provide the facilities.

“I asked on Facebook for help and Seaton got in touch first. Within a week we had set up the Under-9s and the women’s team followed.

“The interest is strong and the demand is there. It would be lovely to see this grow into more age ranges at the club, helping to create an environment for the girls to flourish and shine.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seaton Carew has female sections at Panthers (ages 4-6), Under-7s, Under-9s, Under-11s and the Ladies. The club has a partnership with HerGameToo, a campaign raising awareness of sexist abuse within the game.

The Ladies team boss Helen Richardson, who previously played for Durham and Sunderland before coaching Spennymoor, said: “Football has been in my life for over 30 years now; in junior school I was the first and only girl to play on the football team. I played with a boys’ team in a Saturday league.

“After my two years with Spennymoor Ladies coaching I've stepped up to be part of this wonderful team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have a fantastic bunch of ladies here who are already going from strength to strength, week by week, and I am so proud of what they are achieving so far.