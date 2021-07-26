The 35-year-old took on the mantle of providing a transfer update in Dave Challinor’s absence following the 4-1 friendly defeat at Gateshead on Saturday afternoon.

So far this summer, Pools have confirmed the signings of Neill Byrne, Reagan Ogle, Martin Smith and Fela Olomola.

Fela Olomola. Warmup ahead of Gateshead FC v HUFC. Pre-season friendly. 24-07-2021. Picture by Bernadette Malcolmson

Striker Mark Cullen is also set to be confirmed as a Pools player ahead of the new season along with Zaine Francis-Angol and a few more new additions before August 7.

“There will be incomings, that’s a given,” Liddle confirmed. “The manager has said that openly to you guys in the press.

"Attacking wise but certainly defensively as well we need to look at things because we’ve conceded too many goals in pre-season.

"Whether they’re friendly games or not, we shouldn’t be conceding these goals and I know we’ve got new players, I’ve got two new players either side of me and it takes some time to gel if you like but there’s no excuse to concede the goals we have and as a defender I’m not happy.

"At the other end we need to be creating more chances and putting the ball in the back of the net to ease the burden for ourselves at the back.”

Next up for Pools in pre-season is a trip to Croft Park to face Blyth Spartans on Tuesday night (7pm kick-off). Friendly or not, Dave Challinor’s side will be keen to bounce back from consecutive defeats against National League North opposition with a win.

