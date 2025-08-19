Hartlepool United manager Simon Grayson hailed his side's performance in Tuesday night's 2-0 win over Altrincham as "outstanding".

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With Pools in turmoil at the end of last season, it would have been hard to imagine them producing such an impressive showing against a Robins side who have become perennial play-off contenders under the long-serving Phil Parkinson. Although there is a long, long way to go and the notoriously unpredictable National League is sure to throw up plenty of twists and turns along the way, Pools have made a hugely positive start and moved up to second in the table following Tuesday's commanding win in Greater Manchester. Whereas Pools ended last season in chaos, Simon Grayson's side were in complete control for most of the first half at Moss Lane, taking the lead when Alex Reid scored his second goal in as many games after Jamie Miley's exquisite defence-splitting pace and doubling their advantage when Reiss McNally, outstanding throughout, headed home from a corner. True, Pools had to ride their luck in the second half and Harvey Cartwright, who commanded his area well once again, made a number of sharp saves to deny substitute Kahrel Reddin, Tom Crawford, who made 116 appearances at Victoria Park, and Jimmy Knowles, but the result never really felt in doubt. It's been a really promising start for Pools, who look strong in all areas of the pitch, ahead of the August bank holiday weekend; supporters know all about the challenges of playing two games in 72 hours, with Pools enduring miserable weekends in both of the last two years.

"We had to be professional," Grayson told The Red Radio.

"Altrincham are a really good footballing team, they've got good technicians, they ask questions of you. We showed a lot of good elements tonight; in terms of the defensive unit, they were outstanding. The work rate and desire were excellent, not just from the back five and the goalkeeper to keep a clean sheet, but the lads in front of them. They worked across and did what they needed to do, we were ruthless on the counter-attack which we thought we would have the chance to be because of the way they play and open up the pitch. The first goal is as good of a goal as you'll probably see all week; the pass from Jamie Miley and then the finish from Reidy (Alex Reid). It was a really good, strong performance by a lot of individuals. Collectively, we were outstanding."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simon Grayson hailed his side's performance in Tuesday night's win over Altrincham as "outstanding". Picture by Adam Cook/The Corner Photography.

There was one blow for Pools on what was otherwise an excellent night for the 337 travelling fans when Jay Benn, so impressive since signing from Lincoln over the summer, was forced off after 19 minutes. Although Jermaine Francis did an admirable job filling in for Benn despite Altrincham's best efforts to isolate him, Pools will be keenly hoping the former Halifax, Solihull and Bradford man's injury isn't too serious.

Grayson said: "He just felt his hamstring a little bit.

"It's disappointing, but Jermaine went there and filled in really well. We know that he can play in that wing-back role as well.

"Jay's a loss because of the fine start he's had to the season but hopefully it's nothing too serious and we can get him back as quickly as possible."

Pools, looking to avoid another challenging bank holiday weekend having forfeited two-goal leads to lose late on in both of the previous two campaigns, host a Woking side who are without a point in their first three matches on Saturday before making the long trip to well-fancied Southend on Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"First and foremost, we'll take care of Saturday's game at home," Grayson said.

"We obviously want to be ruthless again, we'll respect the opposition but we'll do what we need to do to make sure we try and win the game. We'll work on the Southend game after that. You only take things one game at a time but we know we've got to be prepared for every eventuality."