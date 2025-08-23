Simon Grayson said he was "delighted" after Pools secured a third successive win as they thumped strugglers Woking on Saturday. Picture by Adam Cook/The Corner Photography.

Hartlepool United manager Simon Grayson was "delighted" after his side continued their unbeaten start to the season with an emphatic 3-0 win over Woking.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whisper it quietly, but there is a real sense that something special is brewing at Pools, who moved up to second in the National League table after securing a third successive win. Of course, long-suffering supporters, generally starved of success in recent years, know all too well not to get ahead of themselves at this stage in the season; in the 2023/24 campaign, Pools beat Fylde on the Saturday of the August bank holiday weekend to move to the top of the table, but weeks later found themselves decimated by injuries and slipping towards a relegation battle. Even so, this time feels different. That's become a real cliche in football, but it's true as far as Pools are concerned. While the opening day stalemate with Yeovil might have been more steady than spectacular, Pools have found their groove since then and look well-organised, difficult to break down and threatening in the final third. Crucially, this is a Pools side that looks up for the challenge. For far too long, the blue and white stripes of Hartlepool United have appeared to weigh heavily on those who wore them, particularly at this level, where Pools are expected to be in and around the promotion places. Yet Simon Grayson, with his calm, unflappable and pragmatic approach, seems to have changed that. Pools are full of zip, determination and energy; there's a long, long way to go, but Pools have already laid down a marker in terms of their promotion credentials.

Almost from the referee's first whistle, Pools dominated a lacklustre Woking side who have sunk to the foot of the National League table after suffering a fourth successive defeat. While there wasn't that much to separate the teams in the opening exchanges, it wasn't that long before the hosts put their foot on the gas and the Cardinals simply couldn't keep up. Jermaine Francis, who was operating at wing-back rather than in a more advanced role in the absence of the stricken Jay Benn, opened the scoring after half an hour with a superb looping header. Cameron John, who produced a man-of-the-match performance in Tuesday's win over Altrincham, capped an impressive individual week with his first Pools goal 12 minutes later. The home side came out firing after the break and added another two minutes into the second half when Alex Reid latched onto Matty Daly's through ball and rounded Craig Ross to score his third goal in as many games. From there, the result was never in doubt and Pools were able to make changes with an eye on Monday's long trip to Southend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Monday's clash at Roots Hall promises to be the biggest test of the season so far, and a real insight as to whether Pools should be considered genuine promotion contenders. Southend, who were beaten in last season's play-off final by Oldham, are looking to go one better this term and will come into the game with an almost identical record to Pools. The Shrimpers have won three and drawn one of their first four - their only dropped points being a battling goalless draw with title-favourites York in midweek - and, like Pools, are still to concede a goal this season. All of the last four fixtures between the teams have ended goalless, so one goal from either side could well be enough to decide the contest.

"Hopefully long may it continue," Grayson told the official club website.

"You've got to do different things to win different football matches. Today was a completely different test from the Altrincham game on Tuesday night, we had to make sure that we were mentally ready for it; it's not easy sometimes to pick yourselves up after a big win on a Tuesday night. We had to start the game really well, and I thought we did that. The opposition changed their shape from what we thought, but we knew that, when teams do that, we can still understand how teams are going to play. Overall, it's 3-0, three goals, a clean sheet and another victory, we're delighted.

"Our preparation for Monday starts now, we'll give ourselves the best opportunity. Southend have been to Truro, so they've had a bit of a trek. It's a quick turnaround; when you've won a game and kept another clean sheet, it can make the journey a lot more tolerable. I like to think that we're building a good connection, that we're making the supporters proud. I'm sure there will be plenty of fans down there and we'll give us much as we can on that pitch and hopefully they will see that and represent us on the terraces."

Your next Hartlepool United read: Pools thump struggling Woking to move up to second