Hartlepool United manager Simon Grayson was delighted with "a really good team performance" after his side beat Braintree Town 2-0 on Saturday.

There were plenty of positives for Pools at the weekend as they picked up their first three points of the new campaign thanks to an own goal by the unfortunate Aidan Francis-Clarke and Alex Reid's second half penalty. While the goalless draw with Yeovil on the opening weekend might have felt ever so slightly underwhelming, Saturday's win over a Braintree side who kicked off their new campaign with a thumping 3-0 victory over Halifax was far more positive. Just like in Somerset, Pools were solid at the back, with the likes of Jay Benn and Reiss McNally impressing once again, while Harvey Cartwright, who saved John Akinde's penalty 20 minutes from time, celebrated a second successive clean sheet. Further forward, Jermaine Francis, who scored eight times in 29 games on loan at Braintree last season, produced a man-of-the-match performance against his former side while Alex Reid opened his Pools account from 12 yards after Iron skipper George Langston, who was sent off in the process, committed a foul inside the penalty area. While there might still be work to do - and, given Pools have welcomed 12 new signings over the summer, that's hardly surprising - it's been a positive start for Grayson's side.