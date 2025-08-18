Pools have impressed fans with their defensive organisation and structure, beginning the season with back-to-back clean sheets. Picture by Adam Cook/The Corner Photography.

Hartlepool United manager Simon Grayson has been reflecting on his defence's strong start to the new National League season.

An almost entirely new-look back line have kept successive clean sheets as Pools have made an encouraging beginning to the campaign, taking four points from their first two matches. Goalkeeper Harvey Cartwright, signed on the eve of the season, has made a positive start in-between the sticks; the 23-year-old, who missed all of last term with a serious injury, impressed with his confidence and command of his area as Pools drew 0-0 with Yeovil on the opening weekend before saving a penalty from John Akinde in Saturday's win over Braintree to preserve his second clean sheet in a row. Ahead of him, four of Grayson's five new defensive additions have started both of the opening matches, with Jay Benn, Reiss McNally, Cameron John and Besart Topalloj all enjoying promising starts to life at Victoria Park. Importantly, Pools look well-organised throughout the pitch, with Nathan Sheron and Jamie Miley proving difficult to play through in the engine room while Alex Reid, Danny Johnson and Jermaine Francis defend from the front.

Throughout his 20 years in management, Grayson, who was a right-back in his playing days, has built his sides on strong defensive foundations. The experienced manager, who has four promotions in English football to his name, is renowned more for his pragmatism than a commitment to expansive football. That's not to say Grayson has an altogether defensive footballing philosophy, rather that he wants his back line's structure and solidity to give his attacking players the freedom to express themselves and excite fans; in that sense, it's so far, so good. While there is a feeling that the front line are still getting to grips with one another and taking time to gel, a Pools side that conceded 62 goals last season, one of the worst records of any team that finished in the top half, have kicked off the new campaign with back-to-back clean sheets.

"That's how my teams have been built for nearly 20 years now," Grayson told The Red Radio.

"We want to have strong foundations by trying to be solid as a back line; whether it's a back four or a back five, whatever it is, we want to try and keep clean sheets and be ruthless at the top end of the pitch as well. It's a good starting point, we've worked extremely hard with the new players and we've brought those players in because we think they're good defenders, but we know they can do other things as well. Overall, it's a good starting point, but we've got to keep improving because it's a long season."