A lacklustre Pools failed to score for the third time in four matches as they dropped points at home to newly-promoted Brackley at the weekend. Picture by Adam Cook/The Corner Photography.

Hartlepool United manager Simon Grayson was frustrated with his side's lack of creativity following Saturday's disappointing 0-0 draw with newly-promoted Brackley Town.

Indeed, Grayson said his side were lucky to get a point at the weekend and slammed their underwhelming showing as "the poorest performance we've had since I've been at the club". Saturday's game was probably the lowest point in a generally positive season so far, with Pools lacking energy, spark and creativity and mustering just one shot on target all afternoon. Despite their strong start to the campaign, there are growing concerns among some fans about their side's struggles in front of goal. Pools have scored just nine goals in their opening nine games and have drawn a blank in three of their last four matches while a winless run that now extends to five games has seen them slip out of the play-off places.

Having lost the hugely popular Mani Dieseruvwe, who scored 43 goals in 89 games during two prolific seasons at Victoria Park, as well as the indefatigable Joe Grey, who opened his account for York at the weekend, over the summer, Pools were always going to be hard-pressed to replace the departing duo's goal threat. Nonetheless, Pools looked to have made a number of shrewd signings in attacking areas over the summer, welcoming the likes of Alex Reid, who scored 17 goals in 32 games for Wealdstone last term, Danny Johnson, a proven goalscorer in the Football League, as well as Jermaine Francis, who impressed on loan at Braintree last term, and Matty Daly. To many fans, then, Pools came into the new campaign with at least as strong of a front line as last season. That could well still turn out to be true but, so far at least, Simon Grayson's side have found things tough going. Danny Johnson, who scored four times in pre-season, has yet to open his Pools account in a competitive fixture and lost his place in the side to Luke Charman, while Alex Reid found the net three times in his first four league matches but is now without a goal in five games. Jermaine Francis has made a bright start in-behind the front two, but Matty Daly, who scored seven goals in 27 games during a successful loan spell at Victoria Park in the 2021/22 campaign, hasn't really got going since returning to the North East. Concerningly for Pools fans, their side seem to be looking less and less threatening as the campaign progresses.

Of course, it's not all doom and gloom. Pools are still in a decent position in the league despite their winless run, with their solid start to the season built on strong defensive foundations; Saturday's stalemate was their sixth clean sheet in nine games. Goalkeeper Harvey Cartwright, who arrived on a season-long loan from Championship side Hull City on the eve of the campaign, has made a stellar start in-between the sticks, while new defensive recruits Reiss McNally, Jay Benn, Maxim Kouogun, Cameron John and Besart Topalloj have all impressed so far. Yet their defensive solidity could well mean little unless Pools can get firing in front of goal. Grayson's side welcomed veteran frontman Vadaine Oliver in the week in a bid to give them another option up top, but there is still a sense that Pools are in need of more attacking recruits.

Above all, it was the performance on Saturday that had Pools fans - and, indeed, a frustrated Simon Grayson - scratching their heads. While recent results might have been somewhat underwhelming, there have been positives to take from the level of performance, even as Pools were beaten for the first time at Forest Green Rovers earlier this month. On Saturday, however, there was little to be optimistic about, with Pools producing one of the most turgid and lacklustre displays since they were relegated back to the National League in 2023.

"Today (Saturday) was about creating chances, we didn't create anywhere near enough chances," Grayson told the official Pools club website.

"Reidy (Alex Reid) has had one header, I don't think their keeper has had too many saves to make. Over the last few weeks, we've created chances. In terms of Forest Green, we created loads. The Boston game, we created and missed chances and we talked about being ruthless. Today, we didn't create any chances and that was poor. We were so flat, and I'm so disappointed for the supporters because they tried to galvanise us and get us going, but we just didn't have anything. I'll take responsibility at times because I pick the team and make the subs, but players have got to look at themselves as well and think they've got to do better. Hopefully, it's just one of those bad days at the office where you get a point out of a game that you probably shouldn't have done."