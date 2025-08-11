Hartlepool United manager Simon Grayson was full of praise for goalkeeper Harvey Cartwright following his impressive debut in Saturday's 0-0 draw with Yeovil Town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 23-year-old, who completed a season-long loan move from Championship side Hull City on Thursday, kept a clean sheet on his Pools bow and produced an assured performance, making a number of sharp saves in the second half and commanding his area well. Cartwright, who made 32 appearances for League Two Grimsby Town in the 2023/24 season but missed most of last year with an injury, was called into action in the 47th minute, denying James Daly at the near post, before clawing Charlie Cooper's looping header from underneath his own bar. Despite one or two nervous moments, not least when he spilled a ball from one of the home side's many long throws into his box, Cartwright rallied and produced a fine save from substitute Ben Wodskou late on while coming to claim a number of crosses as Yeovil looked to bombard his box in the closing stages. As debuts go, Cartwright, who was crowned Grimsby's player of the year following an impressive stint in Lincolnshire, couldn't have asked for much more.

His Pools bow was made all the more impressive by the fact that the young goalkeeper had only trained twice before the long trip to Somerset, while his last senior competitive appearance came in April 2024. Pools had been on the hunt for a new number one all summer but there had been a sense that Grayson might have put his faith in Adam Smith, despite his well-documented struggles towards the end of last term, ahead of the season opener at Huish Park given the lateness of Cartwright's arrival. Nevertheless, the experienced manager's faith was rewarded as Cartwright marked his debut with a clean sheet, although Grayson admits he's hoping not to be asked about the Hull loanee too often this term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's probably the hardest position to come straight into the team," he told BBC Radio Tees Sport.

Simon Grayson was full of praise for goalkeeper Harvey Cartwright following the Hull City loanee's impressive debut performance. Picture by Phil Mingo/PPAUK.

"You've got to work on developing partnerships and understandings. Harvey trained with us for the first time on Tuesday, then he trained again on Thursday. He came in, I had no hesitation in putting him straight in because of what he's capable of doing. I spoke to a lot of people about him - players, coaches - and they all gave him a glowing reference, plus all the work that we'd already done on stuff.

"We had been waiting patiently for a goalkeeper, and he showed what he's capable of doing. Will he get better? I'm pretty sure he will. I don't want to be talking about a goalkeeper - I don't want to talk about him making top saves, because it means we've been under pressure and asking too much of him. Hopefully, we never speak about Harvey Cartwright again before the start of the season because it means he isn't having to do too much."