Hartlepool United manager Simon Grayson has said it was "quite an easy decision" to name Tom Parkes as the new Pools captain.

Pools fans have been wondering about the identity of their new skipper ever since the departure of Luke Waterfall, who left to sign for National League North new boys Worksop Town following a difficult season last term.

While there were a number of contenders - Nicky Featherstone has worn the armband in the past, while Nathan Sheron leads by example - it was little surprise to see manager Simon Grayson turn to Parkes, who was vice-captain last season.

The 33-year-old has been a fan favourite at Victoria Park since his arrival in January 2024, making a total of 61 appearances. Parkes was one of a few shining lights in an otherwise dreary campaign last term, scoring twice in 42 games. His leadership, commitment and courage means he has been one of the first names of the teamsheet almost from the moment of his arrival, while his dedication was exemplified last season on several different occasions, not least when he played through the pain after a shoulder injury or when he used his head to make a challenge and preserve a clean sheet during March's hard-fought win over Halifax.

The experienced defender has been given the armband ahead of the new campaign after impressing as vice-captain last season. Picture by Frank Reid.

Perhaps the one question mark over Parkes this summer has been his fitness, with the experienced defender enduring a somewhat stop, start pre-season. However, having featured more frequently in the final couple of weeks of the warm-up campaign, Parkes now looks set to lead the team out when Pools begin their National League season against Yeovil, one of his former sides, this weekend.

Parkes could well be the only familiar face in the Pools back line in Somerset, with Grayson's side welcoming five new defensive additions this summer. As well as Waterfall, Pools lost popular defender Billy Sass-Davies, who left to sign for Altrincham, at the end of last season but have moved to bolster their defensive ranks in recent weeks. Jay Benn, who helped Bradford win promotion to League One last season, and Besart Topalloj, a former National League promotion-winner with Bromley, are expected to start Saturday's game as wing-backs, while Reiss McNally looks like a safe bet to line up alongside Parkes in Somerset. Assuming, as seems likely, Pools start the game with a 3-5-2 formation, then the final spot at centre-half is set to be between Cameron John, who signed on a season-long loan from York in July, and Maxim Kouogun, who played a starring role for Scunthorpe as the Iron won promotion back to the National League last term.

"He's a leader, he's an experienced player, he knows the club, he understands it, he plays with his heart on his sleeve," Grayson told BBC Radio Tees Sport.

"I think he was vice-captain for large parts of last year as well, so it became quite an easy decision to make somebody like Parkesy the captain. Just because he's got the armband, doesn't mean he's going to be playing every week; like all our players, it's a squad game and we'll be needing to change things around at times. It's good for him to be recognised with that leadership role because he's a great character, both on the pitch but off the pitch as well; players look up to him.

"There were quite a few players that I could have put into that role, but I felt that Tom was the right one for it at this moment in time."