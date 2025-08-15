Hartlepool United manager Simon Grayson is relishing the challenge as he looks to lead Pools to the play-offs ahead of this weekend's first home game of the new National League season.

Pools, who began their campaign with a solid albeit unspectacular stalemate with Yeovil last week, are set to host Braintree on Saturday as they bid for their first three points of the season. The Iron, who finished 17th last season under manager Steve Pitt, produced perhaps the result of the weekend in the opening round of fixtures, thrashing Halifax, who finished in the play-off places last term, 3-0. That means the Essex side will make the long trip to the North East as the National League leaders, although the expectation is that Braintree are likely to be in a battle for survival again this term following the departures of Kyrell Lisbie, who scored 14 times in 42 matches before signing for League One Peterborough over the summer, and Jermaine Francis, who joined Pools in July after a successful loan spell at Cressing Road. While the Iron might have laid down a marker with their impressive demolition of a Halifax side who are not expected to pull up any trees having lost manager Chris Millington over the summer, Saturday's game is one Pools are expected to win.

Being manager of Hartlepool United, particularly with the club languishing in the National League, brings with it a unique sort of pressure. Despite a couple of underwhelming mid-table finishes since relegation from League Two in 2023, there remains a sense among long-suffering supporters that Pools is a club that belongs back in the Football League. That means that anything other than a promotion push will be considered a failure, even if the relentless National League is notoriously difficult to get out of. With off-field issues still making headlines, Pools fans are not likely to be inclined towards patience this season.

If anyone is well-equipped to deal with the unique demands of managing Pools, then it is surely Simon Grayson. The experienced boss is no stranger to coping with pressure having played in the Premier League and taken charge of the likes of Leeds, Sunderland and Bradford, clubs where big and passionate fanbases demand success. Grayson arrives with a favourable record, leading Blackpool, Leeds, Huddersfield and Preston to promotion. While more sceptical supporters might point out that his last promotion in English football was in 2015, Grayson has achieved success in South Asia in recent years, winning the Nepalese Super League title with Lalitpur City in April and steering Bengaluru to the Indian Super League final in 2023.

Simon Grayson insists he is relishing the pressure that comes with being Pools boss ahead of his side's first home game of the new National League season. Picture by Phil Mingo/PPAUK.

Certainly, Pools look to have a decent chance of, at least, challenging for the play-offs this season following what appears to have been a really strong summer of recruitment. There were genuine concerns for the future of the club at the end of last season after Raj Singh's sudden and unexpected decision to resign from his role as chairman in March, followed by the apparent collapse of takeover negotiations and Singh's contentious return in the wake of a contested vote among season ticket holders in May. As the dust settled, Pools moved to replace head coach Anthony Limbrick with Simon Grayson after an alleged approach for Boston United boss Graham Coughlan was rumoured to have been rebuffed; at that stage, it was hard to feel too optimistic about the upcoming campaign as Pools looked to overcome a slow start and the reputational damage suffered following a series of high-profile disputes. Yet, remarkably, Pools have managed to secure 12 new signings this summer, strengthening all over the pitch and fending off competition to secure the signatures of the likes of Alex Reid, who scored 17 goals in 32 games for Wealdstone last season, Jermaine Francis, Reiss McNally and Maxim Kouogun, who turned down a new deal at Scunthorpe despite having helped the Iron win promotion back to the National League last term. In light of their strong summer of recruitment, the pressure appears to have been ramped up another notch as Pools prepare to return to Victoria Park for the first time this season on Saturday.

"Anytime you go to a club, there's a challenge," Grayson told BBC Radio Tees Sport.

"In this day and age, it's all about getting results. The reason why I came here was that I felt Hartlepool United had the scope to go from a team that has been 11th, 12th in the division to a promotion-pushing team. When I say promotion-pushing, that's to try and get into the play-offs. There is the scope, it's got a passionate fanbase and that's one of the things that made me excited about coming. I've had opportunities - back in Asia and in the UK - and I've waited for one that I thought was the right fit. At this moment in time, I felt that this was the right one for me; passionate supporters that have got high demands, which is good. I don't want to go to a club where you get clapped off if you lose three or four nil, that's not my style whatsoever. I'm excited about what this club could potentially lead to.

"The owner said to me in the first place that he'd be giving me opportunities and a budget to bring some good quality players in to be successful. If you're demanding, or wanting, the club to move forward and you're not given the tools to do that, then it becomes much, much more difficult. I feel that we've been given that opportunity with the players that we've brought in, but it's a long, hard season where we all have to keep working extremely hard. Overall, I'm delighted I'm here; regardless of where you're managing in the world, it's all about that pressure of being in the dugout and winning football matches that certainly inspires me, tests me and keeps pushing me."

