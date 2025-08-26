Hartlepool United manager Simon Grayson said the outstanding support of Pools fans "doesn't go underestimated" after 196 Poolies made the 600-mile round trip to watch their side draw with Southend on bank holiday Monday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At one stage, it looked as though Pools fans might be in for a long afternoon after their side, who came into Monday's game having kept four successive clean sheets, were breached for the first time this season inside two minutes. Grayson revealed after the game that he had been toing and froing between sticking with his tried and tested 3-5-2 formation, or switching to a flat back four to counter the home side's considerable threat; in the end, the Pools boss settled on what turned out to be an unhappy compromise, sticking with the same shape that had served his side so well in the opening weeks of the campaign but changing the composition of his back line in order to accommodate the returning Tom Parkes, shifting Maxim Kouogun to the right of the central three while Reiss McNally moved to an unfamiliar wing-back role. In the opening stages, that left the visitors looking far too narrow with McNally in particular struggling to settle into his new position and allowing the impressive Harry Boyes too much time and space to pepper the Pools box with his threatening deliveries. Indeed, the Shrimpers fashioned the opener when Parkes turned a cross from the left into his own net.

While Pools were second best in the first half, Grayson's side deserve credit for staying in the game. The hosts could well have been out of sight at the break had it not been for a combination of poor finishing and some more excellent goalkeeping from Harvey Cartwright, who is fast establishing himself as a favourite among the Poolie faithful. Having made it to half time still in the game, Pools regrouped and Grayson made two influential changes at the break, with Luke Charman, who was excellent in the second half as he helped to haul his side back into the contest, and Matty Daly introduced. Pools still had to ride their luck at times and had Cartwright to thank again when he made two superb saves to deny the tireless Charley Kendall twice in quick succession, but the visitors managed to establish a foothold in the game and drew level when Nathan Sheron's deflected strike wrong-footed Collin Andeng-Ndi and nestled into the bottom corner. While Southend were left to rue missed chances, the almost 200 Pools fans who made the long trip to Essex in sweltering heat returned home delighted after seeing their side maintain their unbeaten record.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Again, thanks for your support and your time and the money you've spent today," Grayson told the official Pools club website.

Almost 200 Pools fans made the long trip to Southend's Roots Hall on bank holiday Monday to watch their side secure a hard-fought point against one of the favourites for promotion. Picture by Adam Cook/The Corner Photography.

"It doesn't go underestimated by everybody who's connected to the club; the staff and all the players talk about it. On another occasion another group of players might have folded and lost quite heavily, but I'm trying to instill in the players that we never give up. We want to be a reflection of what the fans want from a group of players."