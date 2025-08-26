Southend United manager Kevin Maher felt his side dropped two points following bank holiday Monday's 1-1 draw with Hartlepool United.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Shrimpers were made to pay for missed chances as Nathan Sheron's deflected effort salvaged a point for a spirited Pools side. While for Pools, who have bad memories of the notoriously tricky August bank holiday weekend, a battling point in Essex represented an excellent result, Maher's side were left to rue missed opportunities on a day when the hosts should have really taken all three.

For Pools, Monday's long trip to Essex represented their first really significant test of the new campaign. Simon Grayson's side arrived at Roots Hall having made a stellar start to the new season, winning three and drawing one of their opening four matches, but had yet to really test themselves against top level opposition. Southend, meanwhile, who were agonisingly beaten in last season's play-off final, had already held title-favourites York to a goalless draw and had an almost identical record to Pools prior to kick-off; both sides had accrued 10 points from a possible 12, while neither team had conceded in their opening four matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It didn't take long for that to change as Pools made the worst possible start, going behind inside two minutes when Tom Parkes skewed an attempted clearance into his own net on his return to the side. With well over 8,000 home fans at their back, the Shrimpers closed in for the kill and should have been out of sight at half time had it not been for a combination of poor finishing and some more excellent goalkeeping by Hull loanee Harvey Cartwright, who is fast becoming a fan favourite among the Poolie faithful. Maher also felt his side should have had a penalty in the opening period when the lively Keenan Appiah-Forson went down in the area; while the Shrimpers boss admitted he hadn't watched the incident back when he spoke to Southend's official club website after the game, he said he thought it should have been a spot-kick when he saw it in real time.

Southend boss Kevin Maher was left to rue missed chances following his side's 1-1 draw with Pools on bank holiday Monday. Picture by Richard Pelham/Getty Images.

Pools made changes at the break and, while the visitors still had to rely on more Harvey Cartwright heroics as the young goalkeeper made two fine saves from the tireless Charley Kendall in quick succession, Simon Grayson's side began to claw their way back into the game. The home team were made to pay for their profligate finishing in the 66th minute when Nathan Sheron's strike was deflected through a crowd of bodies and nestled in the bottom corner after wrong-footing the unfortunate Collin Andeng-Ndi. Both sides had several half-chances to fashion a winner in the final 20 minutes, while both managers made attacking changes in a bid to force the issue. In the end, neither team managed to find a winner on a day when Pools celebrated a hard-won point while Southend bemoaned a lack of cutting edge in the final third and reflected on what felt like two points dropped.

"I think we did enough to win the game," Maher told Southend's official club website.

"On the balance of the game, the chances and clear-cut chances we had, you want to be picking up three points from that. We started ever so well, it was a great ball in from (Harry) Boyes round the back of their defenders which obviously caused them to panic and slice one into the net. From then on I thought we were in real control and were waiting for the second one to come. They changed shape, but I think we still looked on top; with the chances we had, I think if the second goal goes in, then we can really open them up and go on and win comfortably. While it's 1-0, there's always that chance of something happening, something dropping their way, a deflection as it was. All of a sudden, it's game on."