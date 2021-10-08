The side have picked up no new injures following Tuesday night’s penalty shoot out win over Morecambe in the Papa John’s Trophy but Fela Olomola (ankle), Joe Grey (back), Gary Liddle (Achillies), Gavan Holohan (groin) and Tyler Burey (hamstring) remain out.

Eddy Jones is also unavailable due to being on international duty with Wales under-21s.

“Fela is fine, it's just a case of letting it settle,” Challinor said. “Joe Grey wasn't involved but it's a case of building him up and I'm hoping he'll be back in the squad soon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tyler Burey in action for Pools (photo: Frank Reid).

“Whether we get him a game next week or involved tomorrow we'll see.”

He added: “Lidds is one where the longer we can leave him the better. He won’t be involved at the weekend but we’ll see how he is next Saturday.

"I hope I don’t have to pick him [against Salford City], I hope our performance this weekend is brilliant and I can afford to give him a bit longer because the longer we leave him, the stronger he’ll get.

"If we were looking to play him next weekend, we wouldn’t be putting him at risk.

“Gav will train today and we’ll see how he goes. The likelihood is we’ll get another week of training into him, we’ve got a full week and hopefully for next weekend, no set-backs.”

Top scorer Burey remains at Millwall after picking up a grade three hamstring injury in the 1-0 defeat at Tranmere Rovers last month.

Challinor remains hopeful of welcoming the 20-year-old back to the fold within the next couple of months with his initial loan spell set to expire in January.

“Tyler is still at Millwall but is still on track with the initial prognosis with him so we’re still looking at the end of November, start of December,” Challinor continued.

"We’re hoping that is a return to play. It may well be a return to full training and then it will be a case of building him back up but fingers crossed we can see him in a Hartlepool shirt in the not too distant future.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.