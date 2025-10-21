The midfielder, who impressed on loan at Halifax last season, has reunited with manager Chris Millington at Solihull Moors ahead of their trip to Pools at the weekend. Picture by Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town.

Solihull Moors have strengthened their squad ahead of Saturday's trip to Hartlepool United after signing midfielder Scott High on loan from Barnet.

The 24-year-old, who has made six appearances for the Bees so far this term and made his Moors debut in their 2-0 win over Braintree at the weekend, featured more than 50 times for Huddersfield at the start of his career and had a successful loan spell at Halifax last season, where he played under new Solihull boss Chris Millington.

The Moors have found things tough going since the departure of popular manager Andy Whing, who led the West Midlands outfit to the National League play-off final as well as the FA Trophy final in the 2023/24 campaign before leaving to take charge of League Two Barrow in January. In his place, Solihull moved to appoint Wealdstone boss Matt Taylor but the former Luton, Portsmouth and Bolton defender endured a torrid time at Damson Park and was sacked last month after winning just four of his 26 matches. With the Moors, who were touted as potential promotion contenders ahead of the new season, threatened with relegation, Solihull turned to Chris Millington, who was appointed at the beginning of October. The 50-year-old left Halifax in the summer having led the Shaymen to the FA Trophy title in 2023 as well as back-to-back National League play-off campaigns. Millington mastermined his first league win as Moors boss at the weekend as his new side beat fellow strugglers Braintree to move up to 17th in the table.

Solihull, bolstered by the addition of High, will be hoping to continue their recent resurgence when they travel to a Pools side who have won just one of their last 13 games in all competitions and are themselves on the hunt for a new manager following the surprising decision to sack Simon Grayson earlier this month.

"Scott is a player I know well, he's intelligent on the ball, hard-working and has real character both on and off the pitch," Millington told Solihull's official club website.

"We're really pleased to have him with us for this spell and are confident he'll make a positive impact both on and off the pitch."