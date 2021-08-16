Parkinson had been Challinor’s assistant since he first arrived at Pools back in November 2019. The pair also previously worked together at AFC Fylde.

But the former Everton midfielder has chosen to leave the club due to personal reasons, leaving an important role to fill at Victoria Park.

“Joe has unfortunately left the club but goes with everyone’s best wishes and on very good terms,” Challinor told the club website.

Manager Dave Challinor and Joe Parkinson.

"The past 18 months has been really tough for everyone but with the travelling, being away from family, COVID, huge stress of a promotion campaign and some medical issues that Joe is currently dealing with, he felt the need to step away.

“He feels he’s not able to do his job to the detail and high standards that he’s set.

"I must place on record that although we understand the situation he is in, we as a management group never felt or noticed this and he’s been thoroughly professional in everything he has done and continued to be a huge help whilst he’s internally been struggling.

“We are all disappointed, myself in particular, as although he’s been told, he’ll maybe never understand the role he played in our success, not only last season but since we both came to the club.

"I place a lot of responsibility on my management group, we are a team off the pitch just as the players are on the pitch and a valuable member has been lost.

“Personally, we’ve shared a house together, a car together, an office and a changing room together. Along with bus trips, overnight stays and some long days and although he’s an Evertonian we’ve got on surprisingly well!

"He’ll be sorely missed by everyone but we’ve created memories for ourselves and others that will last a lifetime.

"We’ll keep in touch, he’ll still come to some games I’m sure and you can never say never in football but for the meantime on behalf of everyone I’d just like to say ‘thanks Joe and good luck.

“We will look at what happens next in terms of bringing another body in but won’t be rushed into making an important decision.”

