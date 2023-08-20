The Shrimpers boss was left frustrated after Southend twice surrendered a lead at Roots Hall as Hartlepool battled back to claim another impressive three points – their first on the road this season.

Maher’s side went in front early when Jack Bridge was able to convert from close range before a fine Tom Crawford strike levelled things in the first half.

But Southend regained the lead after the break through Gus Scott-Morriss and Maher believes his side should have been able to hold onto that lead from that point.

Southend United took the lead twice against Hartlepool United. Picture by FRANK REID

"It’s bitterly disappointing because when you play ever so well like we did, make chances and get in front like we did, you should go and win the game,” Maher told the Southend Echo.

"But for us, the goals we gave away are all soft and are of our own doing. We turned the ball over cheaply.

“We want to play but we have to play the right passes at the right time and there was just a bit of sloppiness and mental fatigue that’s cost us.”

Kevin Maher was frustrated his Southend United side twice let a lead slip against Hartlepool United. (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images)

After Joe Grey had again levelled the scores in the second half at 2-2, Southend supporters were left frustrated when Charlie Seaman gave Pools the lead with the goal originating from a free kick awarded to Crawford on the halfway line they felt went against their team.

But Maher, although in agreement against the decision, does not believe that is why his team lost the game.

“It’s not the referee’s fault we’ve lost the game,” said Maher.

“It wasn’t a free kick but there’s no excuse for us not defending it better.

“Our decision making needs to be better and the disappointing thing is they’ve gone through us too easily at times which there are no excuses for.”

He added: “You can’t cut corners with pre-season and you can’t cut corners every which way we have done as a club.