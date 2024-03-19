Southend United boss Kevin Maher felt referee got it wrong as Hartlepool United survive second half penalty scare
The incident occurred when substitute Jack Bridge went down under a challenge from Terrell Agyemang, who himself had just been introduced from the bench.
However referee Richard Aspinall waved away the appeals before booking Bridge, possibly for diving but presumably for dissent after the 28-year-old launched into a verbal tirade from the turf at the Suit Direct Stadium.
And while Pools boss Kevin Phillips felt the man in the middle made the right call, a frustrated Kevin Maher had other ideas.
He told the Southend United website: "I've watched it back and Bridgey has got ahead of their guy.
"He's tried to get his left foot in behind the back of Bridgey and it's a penalty for me.
"The referee has tried to get himself out of it by booking Bridgey but it's a foul and you can see it clearly.
"Anywhere else on the pitch that goes in our favour but we couldn't get a decision all day."