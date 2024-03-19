Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The incident occurred when substitute Jack Bridge went down under a challenge from Terrell Agyemang, who himself had just been introduced from the bench.

However referee Richard Aspinall waved away the appeals before booking Bridge, possibly for diving but presumably for dissent after the 28-year-old launched into a verbal tirade from the turf at the Suit Direct Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And while Pools boss Kevin Phillips felt the man in the middle made the right call, a frustrated Kevin Maher had other ideas.

Southend boss Kevin Maher felt his side should have had a penalty on Saturday

He told the Southend United website: "I've watched it back and Bridgey has got ahead of their guy.

"He's tried to get his left foot in behind the back of Bridgey and it's a penalty for me.

"The referee has tried to get himself out of it by booking Bridgey but it's a foul and you can see it clearly.