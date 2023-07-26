SOUTHEND, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 16: Roots Hall football stadium, home of Southend United Football Club, is pictured on February 16, 2023 in Southend, England. 116-year-old Southend United FC is facing a financial crisis resulting in failure to pay their staff and players. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

The Shrimpers were facing an uncertain future due to their precarious financial state.

Players and staff at the Roots Hall club had gone three months without pay which led to fellow National League side York City recently raising money for the club having found themselves in similar financial trouble recently – new owner Matt Uggla donating £10,000 to the Shrimpers’ Trust Hardship Fund.

The club returned to the High Court earlier this month for a winding up petition issued by HMRC.

But following what has been described as ‘extensive and positive dialogue,’ between the league and the club, as well as suitable evidence being provided by the club, steps are being made to satisfy the league and secure the club’s participation in the 2023-24 campaign.

A National League statement read: “The club has now cleared the debts owed to football creditors and as such the league has issued a licence for the club to participate in the 2023/24 Season.”

The statement continued by confirming that the club are required to fulfil the following conditions:

"The club HMRC debt is to be discharged in full by their next court date, 23 August 2023.

"It should be noted that this remains a requirement from the league even if the court hearing is further adjourned past the 23 August 2023.

"In addition, having discharged all outstanding football creditors, and all HMRC debt by 23 August 2023, it will be a condition of the license to ensure all new or any football creditors debts or HMRC debt are cleared on time to the satisfaction of the league at any point during the 2023-2024 season.

"Should the above not be satisfied, the club will be subject to an immediate and automatic 10 points deduction. This is in addition to any other action deemed appropriate by the league when considering any new debt.

“The league has made it clear to the club the importance that not only the current debt is settled, but the club operates in a manner that ensures they operate sustainably moving forward.”

The news comes after Southend players had recently refused to continue with their pre-season training over ongoing pay concerns whilst a number of friendlies had been postponed.

But with staff up to date with their wages, and a licence now received, Kevin Maher’s side will be able to compete in the league this season.

Hartlepool United are one of the teams set to face Southend next month when they visit Roots Hall on Saturday, August 19, just four days before the club’s next hearing date.

Southend remain under a transfer embargo which has impacted the club since September whereby they have been unable to sign any new players or offer existing players new contracts, with reports from the Southend Echo suggesting the club are only allowed a squad of 16 players.