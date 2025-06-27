The Hartlepool United players are set to return for routine testing on Friday, before pre-season training officially begins on Monday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A lot has happened - indeed, a lot has changed, although some things have stayed the same - since Pools brought the curtain down on another underwhelming season with a 1-1 draw against Forest Green Rovers on May 5. Pools released nine players at the end of the season, while Billy Sass-Davies opted to sign for Altrincham in order to be closer to friends and family. Since then, young goalkeeper Josh Mazfari left in contested circumstances; although Pools said they had been in "ongoing discussions" with the 20-year-old, Mazfari's father, Steve, took to social media to refute the club's suggestion, writing "Josh has not had any contract discussions with anyone at the club and no offer has been made, either verbally or in writing". Dan Dodds signed for South Shields earlier this month while long-serving defender David Ferguson joined Gateshead on Wednesday, pointedly reminding fans "it's YOUR club" on X and suggesting his departure was "out of my control".

Elsewhere, drama off the pitch has continued almost unabated although, at long last, there are signs that the dust is beginning to settle. Owner Raj Singh, who suddenly resigned in March, returned to his role as chairman following a vote among season ticket holders; in the vote, which was not without controversy, 63 per cent of eligible fans called for Singh's return.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Singh then sat down with former Tyne Tees Television presenter Paul Frost in a pre-recorded interview in the wake of backlash following his return. Singh assured fans that he was prepared to continue funding the club and thanked those that had voted for him to come back, while criticising "an ex-player who wants his couple of minutes of fame on the radio" and the Supporters' Trust.

A lot has changed at Hartlepool United since the end of the 2024/25 campaign as the Pools players prepare to return for pre-season. Picture by Frank Reid.

At this stage, it looks as though the prospect of a takeover is slim. Singh seems intent on continuing in his role and has challenged the credibility of prospective buyers. In response, Herd International Group, who have long retained an interest in the purchase of Pools, released a statement "to confirm its ongoing intention and firm commitment to the takeover of Hartlepool United". Singh told Paul Frost that negotiations were ongoing, but that an agent was now overseeing the talks. It's unclear whether any progress has been made.

There's also been a change in the dugout. The writing seemed to be on the wall for head coach Anthony Limbrick, who won five of his 17 games at the helm, when Pools were linked with a move for Boston United manager Graham Coughlan, although their approach was rebuffed by the Pilgrims. In the end, Pools confirmed Limbrick's departure and appointed former Blackpool, Leeds and Preston boss Simon Grayson, who returns to management in England for the first time since 2021 following spells in India and Nepal, which he said have made him a "better human being, and a better coach as well".

Grayson, who has already won four promotions in England and led Lalitpur City to the Nepalese Super League title in April, will have to use all his nous and experience to make a success of life at Pools. Quite what constitutes success isn't altogether clear; both Grayson and Singh have talked up a play-off push, although how realistic that is depends on how successful Pools are in their summer recruitment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At this stage, fans are patiently waiting for Pools to welcome their first summer signings. Pools have lost a lot of ground on their National League rivals and will find it difficult to compete with big spenders like York, Carlisle and Forest Green, who are themselves set to make a change in the dugout following the sacking of Steve Cotterill on Thursday. Nonetheless, Grayson is determined to tap into the town's traditional values of hard work, togetherness and commitment; indeed, the new Pools boss has called on fans to "stick together" as he looks to bring the feelgood factor back to Victoria Park.

Pools are understood to be closing in on several new signings, with at least one announcement expected before the weekend. Pools are believed to be on the verge of signing experienced right-back Callum Johnson, who has won promotion from League Two on three separate occasions. Despite recent injury problems, that would feel like a positive start. The likes of Gateshead's Joe Grayson, the new manager's son, and Scunthorpe's Maxim Kouogun have also been linked.

Grayson will have to spin a whole host of plates if he's to have any chance of success at Pools; at the top of his to-do list must surely be adding to the 11 players currently under contract, while also doing his best to persuade Mani Dieseruvwe and Joe Grey to sign new deals. He will also have to consider things like style of play, a real bone of contention since relegation back to the National League, as well as shape and formation - Grayson tends to favour either a 4-4-2 or 3-5-2. Among his biggest challenges will be harnessing the energy of supporters in a positive way. Ill-feeling towards Singh feels as though it remains close to boiling point, and a good start to the new National League season will be imperative if that's to be brought back down to a simmer.

Grayson, who is renowned as being honest, affable and, especially in the early years of his managerial career, hugely successful, appears to be brimming with enthusiasm and gearing up to take on his latest challenge with gusto and determination. Of course, he'll be well aware that he'll need much more than that; the new Pools boss will need a successful summer of recruitment, patience from above, backing from the fans and a little bit of luck. None of those things are guaranteed at Hartlepool United, but Grayson will back himself to be the man to bring the good times back to the North East.

Your next Hartlepool United read: Pools believed to be closing in on deal for experienced League Two right-back