The Boro haven’t won in their last seven League Two outings but will have been encouraged by a 0-0 away draw at high-flying Harrogate Town last time out.

Hartlepool are yet to win a match away from home this season and their manager Dave Challinor will celebrate his 46th birthday by locking horns with League Two’s youngest boss.

Alex Revell, Manager of Stevenage (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Revell, 38, told the Stevenage club website ahead of the match: “We’re looking forward to it. It’s been a really good week after a positive performance last weekend.

“It doesn't matter what level you’re at, if you’re winning games it breeds confidence. [Hartlepool] had an excellent season last year and they’ve carried the momentum.

"That was the biggest thing we wanted to do, we carried the momentum and we know what’s happened in a few games where we’ve completely outplayed teams but not got the right result.

“We’re all looking forward to Saturday because we’re not only owed a performance but we’re due a performance as well. We’ve always said if the chances we create go in then the results take care of themselves.”

Like Pools, Stevenage have a few key players ruled out of the match with Charlie Carter, Arthur Read, Chris Lines and James Bailey all sidelined.

Revell added: “We are a little bit thin but the players we’ve got available are excellent players and they’ve been working extremely hard this week to make sure they’re ready.”

