Story of the day: Oldham Athletic 0-0 Hartlepool United – lack of goals a growing concern for Pools

Zaine Francis-Angol cleared the ball off the line early on at Boundary Park and Mark Shelton hit the post for Pools but that was as close of both sides came during a match of low quality in Greater Manchester.

The result sees Pools drop to sixth.

Protests against Oldham owners during the Sky Bet League 2 match between Oldham Athletic and Hartlepool United at Boundary Park, Oldham on Saturday 18th September 2021. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

