Story of the day: Oldham Athletic 0-0 Hartlepool United – lack of goals a growing concern for Pools

Hartlepool United picked up their first away point of the new season after playing out a goalless draw against crisis club Oldham Athletic on Saturday afternoon.

By Dominic Scurr
Saturday, 18th September 2021, 4:59 pm

Zaine Francis-Angol cleared the ball off the line early on at Boundary Park and Mark Shelton hit the post for Pools but that was as close of both sides came during a match of low quality in Greater Manchester.

The result sees Pools drop to sixth.

Protests against Oldham owners during the Sky Bet League 2 match between Oldham Athletic and Hartlepool United at Boundary Park, Oldham on Saturday 18th September 2021. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

LIVE: Oldham Athletic 0 Hartlepool United 0

Last updated: Saturday, 18 September, 2021, 17:29

  • Pools XI: Killip; Ferguson, Francis-Angol, Liddle, Byrne, Sterry; Featherstone, Shelton, Molyneux; Olomola (Cook 57), Fondop
  • Pools subs: Mitchell, Odusina, Ogle, Smith, Daly, Goodwin
  • Pools bookings: Ferguson (42), Liddle (73)
  • Oldham XI: Leutwiler; Clarke, Piergianni, Whelan (Bowden 71), Hope, Keillor-Dunn (Vaughan 71), Jameson, Diarra, Bahamboula, Bettache (Dearnley 84), Sheehan
  • Oldham subs: Danielewicz, Fage, Da Silva, Couto
  • Oldham bookings:
  • Referee: Charles Breakspear
  • Attendance: (946 Pools)
Saturday, 18 September, 2021, 17:29

Dave Challinor on today’s draw

Saturday, 18 September, 2021, 16:55

Full-time verdict from Dominic Scurr

Saturday, 18 September, 2021, 16:53

Full-time: Oldham 0-0 Pools

Saturday, 18 September, 2021, 16:50

Four minutes added

Saturday, 18 September, 2021, 16:43

86: Bowden shoots just wide of the right post from 20-yards

Saturday, 18 September, 2021, 16:42

84: Final change for Oldham - Faysal Bettache comes off for Zak Dearnley

Saturday, 18 September, 2021, 16:42

Saturday, 18 September, 2021, 16:40

81: Luke Molyneux breaks away and shoots straight at Leutwiler from 25-yards

Saturday, 18 September, 2021, 16:40

74: Regan Ogle comes on for David Ferguson

Saturday, 18 September, 2021, 16:29

71: Double change for Pools - Davis Keillor-Dunn and Callum Whelan are replaced by Harry Vaughan and Jamie Bowden

