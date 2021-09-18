Story of the day: Oldham Athletic 0-0 Hartlepool United – lack of goals a growing concern for Pools
Hartlepool United picked up their first away point of the new season after playing out a goalless draw against crisis club Oldham Athletic on Saturday afternoon.
Saturday, 18th September 2021, 4:59 pm
Zaine Francis-Angol cleared the ball off the line early on at Boundary Park and Mark Shelton hit the post for Pools but that was as close of both sides came during a match of low quality in Greater Manchester.
The result sees Pools drop to sixth.
LIVE: Oldham Athletic 0 Hartlepool United 0
Last updated: Saturday, 18 September, 2021, 17:29
- Pools XI: Killip; Ferguson, Francis-Angol, Liddle, Byrne, Sterry; Featherstone, Shelton, Molyneux; Olomola (Cook 57), Fondop
- Pools subs: Mitchell, Odusina, Ogle, Smith, Daly, Goodwin
- Pools bookings: Ferguson (42), Liddle (73)
- Oldham XI: Leutwiler; Clarke, Piergianni, Whelan (Bowden 71), Hope, Keillor-Dunn (Vaughan 71), Jameson, Diarra, Bahamboula, Bettache (Dearnley 84), Sheehan
- Oldham subs: Danielewicz, Fage, Da Silva, Couto
- Oldham bookings:
- Referee: Charles Breakspear
- Attendance: (946 Pools)
Dave Challinor on today’s draw
Full-time verdict from Dominic Scurr
Full-time: Oldham 0-0 Pools
Four minutes added
86: Bowden shoots just wide of the right post from 20-yards
84: Final change for Oldham - Faysal Bettache comes off for Zak Dearnley
81: Luke Molyneux breaks away and shoots straight at Leutwiler from 25-yards
74: Regan Ogle comes on for David Ferguson
71: Double change for Pools - Davis Keillor-Dunn and Callum Whelan are replaced by Harry Vaughan and Jamie Bowden
