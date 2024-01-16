Sunderland legend Kevin Phillips is the new favourite to become Hartlepool United's next manager

Sunderland striking legend Kevin Phillips is the new favourite to become the next permanent Hartlepool United manager.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pools have been guided by caretaker boss Lennie Lawrence since the dismissal of John Askey following the 2-0 defeat at Oldham Athletic on December 30.

With the club set to enter into talks with a consortium about possible investment or even a takeover, it is unclear whether chairman Raj Singh would appoint a permanent replacement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But it is believed that Pools have held a series of interviews with possible candidates earlier this week.

Kevin Phillips is the new favourite to become Hartlepool United manager.

Fans started to get excited on social media on Monday at the prospect of Ronnie Moore’s return to the Vic.

Moore, who turns 71 later this month, masterminded the club’s Great Escape in 2015 after they survived relegation to the National League with a game to spare.

While he was dismissed in February 2016 with Pools only a place above the drop zone, he is still fondly remembered for exploits and would be a popular choice for many fans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Experts at bookmaking chain Bet Victor, however, have him at 4-1 second favourite behind Phillips.

Now 50, the former Black Cats striker, a Premier League Golden Boot winner in 2000 after scoring 30 goals in his first season in the top flight, is a 4-1 on shot to get the job.

He guided South Shields to the National League North in his first full season in charge before leaving the club after promotion was confirmed.

Former Grimsby Town manager Paul Hurst, who was the initial favourite for the job, has drifted out to 16-1.

Keep logging on to www.hartlepoolmail.co.uk for further managerial updates.