Tuesday’s 7.45pm clash at the Suit Direct Stadium pits sixth-place Pools against the only side still to lose a National League match this season.

Pools’s squad has changed considerably since that dramatic night although Joe Grey, who scored the decisive penalty, is expected to feature tonight.

There could also be a debut for defender Zac Johnson following his loan arrival from Sunderland.

Hartlepool United's players celebrate after Joe Grey scored to win the penalty shootout during the FA Cup first round replay between Hartlepool United and Solihull Moors in November 2022.

There could also be a debut for defender Zac Johnson following his loan arrival from Sunderland.

Askey is sweating on the fitness of Luke Hendrie, Alex Lacey and Kieran Wallace after their early departures during Saturday’s welcome 1-0 victory at Dagenham & Redbridge.

Midfielder Tom Crawford, however, returns to the squad following a one-match suspension.

Andrew Whing’s visitors lie four points ahead of Pools after winning six and drawing five of their opening 11 games.