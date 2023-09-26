News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
NCIS & The Man from U.N.C.L.E. actor David McCallum dies aged 90
Scottish school support staff stage strike in pay dispute
Storm Agnes to cause more travel chaos as 80mph winds forecast
Nelson Mandela's granddaughter dies aged 43 after cancer battle
A huge carbon source has been found on Europa
200m world champion Dafne Schippers announces retirement

Sunderland loanee Zak Johnson available for Hartlepool United debut in National League clash with unbeaten Solihull Moors

Hartlepool United loanee Zak Johnson is available for his debut as manager John Askey prepares to make late calls on three players ahead of tonight’s visit of unbeaten Solihull Moors.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 26th Sep 2023, 15:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 15:53 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Tuesday’s 7.45pm clash at the Suit Direct Stadium pits sixth-place Pools against the only side still to lose a National League match this season.

Second-place Moors, however, did eventually lose on their last visit to the ground after Hartlepool triumphed 4-3 in a first round FA Cup replay penalty shoot out last November following a 1-1 draw.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Pools’s squad has changed considerably since that dramatic night although Joe Grey, who scored the decisive penalty, is expected to feature tonight.

Hartlepool United's players celebrate after Joe Grey scored to win the penalty shootout during the FA Cup first round replay between Hartlepool United and Solihull Moors in November 2022.Hartlepool United's players celebrate after Joe Grey scored to win the penalty shootout during the FA Cup first round replay between Hartlepool United and Solihull Moors in November 2022.
Hartlepool United's players celebrate after Joe Grey scored to win the penalty shootout during the FA Cup first round replay between Hartlepool United and Solihull Moors in November 2022.
Most Popular

There could also be a debut for defender Zac Johnson following his loan arrival from Sunderland.

Askey is sweating on the fitness of Luke Hendrie, Alex Lacey and Kieran Wallace after their early departures during Saturday’s welcome 1-0 victory at Dagenham & Redbridge.

Midfielder Tom Crawford, however, returns to the squad following a one-match suspension.

Andrew Whing’s visitors lie four points ahead of Pools after winning six and drawing five of their opening 11 games.

Got a story for the Mail? Submit your words, pictures and videos here

Related topics:SunderlandNational LeagueHartlepool United