Sunderland loanee Zak Johnson available for Hartlepool United debut in National League clash with unbeaten Solihull Moors
Tuesday’s 7.45pm clash at the Suit Direct Stadium pits sixth-place Pools against the only side still to lose a National League match this season.
Second-place Moors, however, did eventually lose on their last visit to the ground after Hartlepool triumphed 4-3 in a first round FA Cup replay penalty shoot out last November following a 1-1 draw.
Pools’s squad has changed considerably since that dramatic night although Joe Grey, who scored the decisive penalty, is expected to feature tonight.
There could also be a debut for defender Zac Johnson following his loan arrival from Sunderland.
Askey is sweating on the fitness of Luke Hendrie, Alex Lacey and Kieran Wallace after their early departures during Saturday’s welcome 1-0 victory at Dagenham & Redbridge.
Midfielder Tom Crawford, however, returns to the squad following a one-match suspension.
Andrew Whing’s visitors lie four points ahead of Pools after winning six and drawing five of their opening 11 games.
