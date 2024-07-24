Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hartlepool United midfielder Anthony Mancini is determined to return fitter and stronger following a frustrating first season in the North East.

The mercurial Frenchman signed last summer after an impressive trial period and made a blistering start to his Pools career, receiving a standing ovation from Southend fans after a match-winning performance in Essex and lighting up the National League in August.

However, he missed the next four months following a severe hamstring tear he sustained during a visit to Chesterfield and, having been rushed back on Boxing Day, struggled to recapture his initial dazzling form despite a long range winner against Ebbsfleet in January.

There was more frustration to come for the 23-year-old, whose fledgling career has been blighted by injuries, after a groin problem reared its head four weeks into his return.

Anthony Mancini is beginning to make his mark under new boss Darren Sarll. Picture by Frank Reid.

He made another abortive comeback in March but lasted just 13 minutes against Southend before returning to his native France to recover.

Despite missing the trip to West Auckland Town as well as manager Darren Sarll's warning that he would have to earn his place in the side - last season, the Frenchman walked, and even limped, into the XI whenever he was available - Mancini has begun to make his mark under the new boss.

While he might not, at first glance, be an obvious fit under Sarll, who places more emphasis on a willingness to sacrifice oneself for the team than moments of individual brilliance, he has started to prove he can adapt to the former Stevenage, Yeovil and Woking manager's approach.

He scored from the spot against Scarborough and impressed against South Shields, demonstrating he can press according to Sarll's exacting demands and still produce moments of quality in possession.

"I have been doing a lot of running at home, so I was a bit prepared," he told the club website.

"We're training well, we're training hard. We want to be the best as possible.

"It's nice (to be back). I had a bit more time to get fit, I take it as a positive thing.

"I'm free, I'm free! I'm happy and I'm fit.